Seriously, what’s the good of an effective carbon tax if it’s politically impossible to implement?

Recent political developments in France and Alberta, though quite different in tone, suggest carbon taxes may not be a viable way to address climate change – leastways, not without reaching an unlikely consensus they must be imposed.
You may not believe me yet, but you can count on it, politicians on the right, left and centre are all paying attention to the problems encountered by carbon taxes and their advocates.
I hate to say it, too, because I do believe the academic economists who keep telling us that carbon taxes are the most cost-effective way to limit carbon outputs in a market economy. But it is also true that academics live in the proverbial ivory tower when it comes to the politics of the street, and carbon taxes are a vivid example of this phenomenon.
So I’m starting to believe the problem is that carbon taxes are simply no longer politically viable, if they ever were, and so we will have to move on and find other ways if we are to save the planet.
Some of those ways may involve markets too, and they will likely be considerably more brutal to Albertans than the effect of building social licence by imposing a carbon tax would have been. If this turns out to be so, don’t expect too much sympathy when we complain about it.
Of course, carbon taxes and cap-and-trade schemes like the successful one pushed into law by Republican President George H.W. Bush in 1990, are an invention of the right, with its ideological faith that the market is the solution to everything. Except, of course, when it isn’t, as in the case of low-quality heavy crude that fails to fetch a price high enough to sustain extraction operations.
But as has been noted in this space before, carbon taxes have become the Obamacare of Canada, a market-fundamentalist idea cynically abandoned by the right once it had been adopted by centre-left parties. Meanwhile, in the same time frame, climate-change denial became a core doctrine of both U.S. Republicans and the Conservative Party of Canada, as well as various CPC provincial chapters.
So, to France and its roiling Yellow Vest protests, so reminiscent of 1968 …
You can’t blame French working people for going into the streets to protest rising fuel prices. After all, the structure of the society they live in requires significant fuel expenditures to live and work by those not wealthy enough to reside in the hearts of the country’s great cities.
But what right-wing anti-carbon-tax agitators in Canada seem to have missed, or wilfully ignored, as they gleefully threaten Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Government with the same violence here is that the French street protests of the past few days are about much more than one unpopular tax.
In fact, the complaints of the yellow-jacketed protesters encompass the entire traditional left-wing indictment of the neoliberal austerity program the Canadian right advocates – creeping privatization of health care, weakened trade unions, pension cuts, skyrocketing post-secondary tuition, less secure jobs, class-based exams, lousy wages, tax-avoidance schemes for the wealthy, and all the rest.
As radical former British Parliamentarian George Galloway observed in a TV interview, “this is a revolt against austerity, a revolt of people who did not do the crime, and don’t want to do the time!”
Moreover, the French now in the streets, Mr. Galloway warned, “are not ‘cheese-eating surrender monkeys,’” as they were portrayed by Americans when they didn’t enthusiastically embrace Junior Bush’s 2003 Iraq invasion. That much should be obvious by watching video of the riots.
So the irresponsible Canadian anti-tax Astro-Turfers now advocating the French riposte to Canada’s modest carbon taxes should brace themselves for the full-meal deal if their agitation for violence pans out. They may find it a dish not entirely to their taste.
Still, it has been duly noted, high taxes and high costs for essentials – be they bread in 1789 or petrol in 2018 – are clearly shown by history to be an excellent way to get the working classes into the streets, call them sans-culottes or gilets jaunes, and not just in France.
The Alberta experience is milder, mainly because the NDP’s carbon tax is so much less onerous than the one French President Emmanuel Macron has now been compelled by the masses to drop.
Indeed, the carbon levy imposed by Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP Government is so small it is doubtful it can have a meaningful effect. It’s insignificant enough that Alberta’s conservative politicians must lie with abandon about how much it will cost in order to get their base riled up.
But this only shows that whatever the efficacy of carbon taxes might be as a policy tool if only they could be imposed, carbon levies that are highly transparent (which they must be to work) are not a viable policy tool even when they are set too low to have meaningful effect.
So defending carbon tax regimes by saying they would work if they were allowed to work is like saying there would be no need for police or welfare if we could all just be persuaded to share and share alike. It ain’t gonna happen!
Promising tax rebate cheques in a year’s time, by the way, is a small comfort if you can’t afford to give your kids supper tonight – or even if you just fear you might not be able to because some now reformed “green conservative” is lying to you about it. It’s the wealthy, not the poor, who make sure they’ve filed their tax paperwork every year.
Whether the reaction in Canada will be enough to get Mr. Trudeau or Ms. Notley to change course remains to be seen. I imagine strategists from both parties are carefully examining the auguries right now.
The result in France, as the Wall Street Journal explained it, is that the riots have given President Macron “the first major setback in his push to overhaul the French economy.” (Emphasis added.)
As usual, the international business press only wants to tell part of the story. Mr. Macron has certainly sacrificed his green tax on fuel. There is little doubt he has done so to save the rest of his planned program of neoliberal depredation. That is why the protests may well continue, and even grow, well past Canada’s supposed tax watchdogs’ comfort zone.
Well, Vive la France!
If the Canadian right has achieved anything with its bait-and-switch tactic on carbon taxes, I expect it is that politicians elected in regions of the country where there is a high level of concern about the fate of the environment will simply forget about trying accommodate the wishes of voters in resource dependent, Conservative-voting regions like Alberta.
They may well say: No social licence? No problem. No pipelines!
As the impacts of climate change become more obvious, voters in afflicted regions will commit themselves fully to policies that block pipelines and attempt consciously to turn Alberta’s oilsands into a truly stranded asset until the clock runs out on the age of fossil fuel.
Farmer Brian
I get the impression reading your article that you feel Macron’s tax in diesel was quite significant and our Premier’s tax is not. In doing a bit of reading it turns out Macron’s new tax is 4 euro cents per litre or the equivilent of 6 Canadian cents per litre. The price of diesel in France was roughly $2.25 CAD a litre, it had already risen 23% this year due to increased oil prices before the new tax was to be added. In Alberta we pay at present a carbon tax of 8.03 cents per litre of diesel, a carbon tax 33% higher than the one proposed by Macron in France!
If I remember correctly most economists support a revenue neutral carbon tax. A tax that when enacted is coupled with equivilent reductions in personal and corporate taxes, therefore taxing something you don’t want, C02 emissions and lowering taxes on something you do want income. BC is the only province in Canada that came close to this model, one that has been abandoned by the new NDP government which is raising both carbon and corporate taxes.
I do agree with you one point, that carbon taxes are a very difficult sell. Look at Alberta, it is 3 years since Rachel Notley imposed the carbon tax and still 60% of Albertans do not support it. From my standpoint my concerns are many. Justin Trudeau’s plan calls for a carbon tax of $50 by 2022, which is 13.38 cents per litre of diesel. Anybody who believes he will stop at $50 a tonne is dreaming. Most research I have read on this topic suggests a carbon tax of $150-200 a tonne is necessary to change people’s habits or choices. Imagine that would be 53.53 cents per litre of diesel or $10 per gigajoule of natural gas! Catherine McKenna said the other day “Canada will be ready to set tougher emissions-cutting plans when the Paris climate change agreement kicks in by the end of 2020.” My personal outlook is that unless all countries implement a carbon tax, companies will just move to lower taxed jurisdictions(carbon leakage). There is also no doubt in my mind that the end result will be a lower level of disposable income, I think most voters believe this and that is why carbon taxes are a hard sell. Justin Trudeau’s plan to return more money back than they pay in carbon taxes to 80% of those in the provinces where he will be imposing the federal tax certainly in my mind reduces the incentive for change. Enjoy your day.
Jim
What is the real objective of a carbon tax? What is the result of restricting the fuel to allow freedom of movement to only the very rich? What is the goal, as you have done above, of equating anyone that even hints at questioning that all global warming is due humans burning fossil fuels to Holocaust deniers?
As for France who knew that a Rothschild banker who married his teacher wouldn’t be in touch with the common man?
Mike
David,
I sure hope we quickly squash the term “Social Licence”; it does not exist. We have seen how the NDP stood behind that term, ramed it down our throats, but obviously it means nothing to the rest of the world or even Canada for that matter. What does exist is the market system. I will buy my goods where they are the least expensive and easiest to obtain.
My apologies for going off on a tangent, but Brian Topp set-up our carbon tax here in Alberta, which has done nothing, and now he’s on the “special envoy” to work with the energy industry to find solutions to close the oil-price differential. Wow. Obviously, Rachel really doesn’t want to be premier anymore.
Sam Gunsch
EXCERPT: ‘The findings of 2016 studies of 16 carbon price countries and two Canadian provinces indicated the carbon emission intensity and energy use affected by the price of carbon is less than one per cent. ‘
Paul Griffin, Distinguished Professor of Management, University of California, Davis
https://theconversation.com/taxing-carbon-may-sound-like-a-good-idea-but-does-it-work-104871
EXCERPT: Carbon taxes and caps may be most effective in economic theory, but smart regulation will produce better climate policy for our political reality.
Mark Jaccard is a professor of sustainable energy in the School of Resource and Environmental Management at Simon Fraser University.
http://policyoptions.irpp.org/magazines/february-2016/want-an-effective-climatepolicy-heed-the-evidence/
Sam Gunsch
https://ricochet.media/en/2354/carbon-price-politics-an-ongoing-tragicomedy-in-canada
EXCERPT: ‘“We’re not climate deniers; we’re climate tax deniers,” retorted Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party, in reply to Premier Rachel Notley’s suggestion that the UCP evolve from its history of climate change denial.’
Ricochet writes about the the laughable efforts by current conservative political leaders like Kenney to run away from
market solution dogma and get out from under the leadership of Preston Manning’s endorsements of carbon taxes.
EXCERPT: ‘The reason that Conservatives are scrambling to find a convincing, feasible alternative to carbon pricing is this: carbon pricing already is a right-wing, conservative approach. And to be on the right and reject a perfectly right-wing solution is to let it slip, like Jason Kenney and co., that you’ve checked out of the most important conversation humanity has ever needed to have, and that you have no business being in government at a time like this.’
Sam Gunsch
excerpt Nikiforuk… today: ‘Texas is replaying the Alberta experience. Overproduction of light shale oil and gas in the Permian Basin in Texas has choked up pipelines and refineries and thereby lowered prices for West Texas Intermediate, much to the dismay of shale oil drillers.’
AB has had lots of advice that our excessive dependence on oil/gas/oilsands makes our economy more vulnerable to outside factors. The 2011 report by Premier Stelmach’s Premier’s Council On Economic Strategy, strongly flagged the economic dangers of continued reliance on unrefined exports and the needs to broad AB economy in other sectors.
https://open.alberta.ca/publications/report-of-the-premiers-council-for-economic-strategy
The increasing volatility of the global oil price is disrupting oil economies, not just Alberta’s. 30% overall price decline since October.
Even if one assumes that AB’s carbon tax/Climate Leadership Plan had convinced BC to put their marine ecosystems and tourism economic at more risk for Albertan’s oilsands industry, there are plenty of analyses that show a) the price obtained selling to Asian refineries would not be materially different than selling to the USA refineries (see #’s by Robyn Allan, Ross Belot ) b) dramatic production increases in USA via fracking would still likely undercut our tough to refine oilsands bitumen.
We’ve been warned repeatedly. And The LEAP folks urging Canada’s oil provinces to make plans for a just transition for workers in the petro-industry into other sectors, were preceded by blue-chip councils of business CEO’s and Bank of Canada governors.
But… here we are… more today on oil volatility from Nikiforuk.
If we don’t start a just transition soon, then in the medium to long term, we risk an economic crash, maybe as soon as the next 5-10 years by doubling down on AB’s petro-sector.
https://thetyee.ca/Analysis/2018/12/05/Oil-Wild-Price-Swings/
EXCERPT: The reality is that the dramatic 30-per-cent drop in oil prices since the beginning of October, from more than US$70 to US$50, is upsetting oil exporters, producers and markets around the world.
Different kinds of oil fetch different prices, based on their quality and transportation costs. And all are experiencing dramatic price drops. Alberta’s bitumen, a cheap refinery feedstock, is not the only crude languishing during a global market glut.
Refineries in Japan and Korea, for example, scooped up cheap U.S. oil earlier this year.
Texas is replaying the Alberta experience. Overproduction of light shale oil and gas in the Permian Basin in Texas has choked up pipelines and refineries and thereby lowered prices for West Texas Intermediate, much to the dismay of shale oil drillers.
Geoffrey Pounder
“Progressive” politicians have done a great deal to undermine carbon policy. (Pt I)
First, they have failed to underline that climate change impacts, fossil fuel pollution, and ecological degradation imply real costs. One way or another, those costs will be paid. Someone somewhere sometime has to pay.
Who should pay them? Why, by those who produce, profit from, consume, and derive the benefit from fuels.
Using the sky as a free dump is a massive subsidy.
Carbon pricing simply internalizes those externalities, so that the user/consumer pays the actual costs of the energy they use.
How can free market advocates possibly argue against pricing goods and services (including energy) properly? Why should we not pay the full costs of the energy we use?
Downloading these costs to the public purse, the environment, and future generations is immoral. Voodoo economics.
As David Climenhaga has famously said, climate change is the greatest market failure in history. The subversion sans pareil of the free market.
How could global energy transformation take place without pricing energy properly?
Put the real, true, full price on emissions, pollution, habitat destruction, etc. The flow of capital will shift rapidly. Energy markets will be transformed. Fail to put the full price on emissions, and the problem will never be solved.
Geoffrey Pounder
“Progressive” politicians have done a great deal to undermine carbon policy. (Pt II)
First, by not only funding and subsidizing fossil fuel projects, but also by actually making carbon taxes contingent upon new fossil fuel projects like pipelines.
AB’s tiny carbon tax is a fig leaf — a cynical quid pro quo in exchange for new pipelines. Hopelessly contradictory policy.
Notley: “The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion must break ground for Alberta to meet federal climate goals.”
Notley: “Moving forward with additional hikes with the carbon levy will depend on the Trans Mountain pipeline, as I’ve said many times over the last year and a half.”
Notley: “We will not move forward on the federal govt’s proposals until we see that construction is fully underway and that approval is given meaning. There is no question that the two were always connected, and they will stay connected.”
“Government house leader Brian Mason said the carbon tax was always intended as a tool to force the federal government to support building a pipeline to tidewater.”
“Meeting federal carbon tax price relies on Trans Mountain breaking ground, says Alberta premier”
• edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/alberta-opposition-to-introduce-bill-on-carbon-tax-referendum
Notley further undermined NDP credibility on climate by hinging her support for a federal carbon tax in exchange for pipelines.
Notley subsequently pulled her support for a national “floor price” on carbon after the Federal Court ruling on TMX.
“Climate leader” Rachel Notley: “Until the federal government gets its act together, Alberta is pulling out of the federal climate plan. And let’s be clear, without Alberta, that plan isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.”
As Notley and other premiers previously pointed out, Ottawa DOESN’T NEED the provinces’ permission to enact a national price on carbon.
• http://www.nationalobserver.com/2018/06/18/news/albertas-rachel-notley-expects-have-some-interesting-conversations-ontarios-doug
The AB Govt recently announced more than $2.3 billion in subsidies to AB’s oil & gas industry to cut methane emissions. Including an industry exemption from carbon levy costs for the next 5 years. Drillers also get an exemption plus retroactive rebates.
AB Govt: “To help industry through this transition, the government is providing more than $2.3 billion in assistance, including exempting them from carbon levy costs for the next five years. This will save companies an estimated $2 billion, which they can use to focus on methane reductions.”
• http://www.alberta.ca/release.cfm?xID=55828C212C369-BDCB-0802-F1B7D21F8054EE6C
“Premier Rachel Notley unveils carbon tax break for drilling companies”
• https://calgaryherald.com/business/energy/premier-rachel-notley-unveils-carbon-tax-break-for-drilling-companies
Trudeau has been doing his own carbon tax shuffle, setting high thresholds on which big emitters are taxed:
“Carbon taxes on Canadian coal-fired power plants to affect only some of their emissions”
• https://edmontonjournal.com/pmn/news-pmn/canada-news-pmn/carbon-taxes-on-coal-fired-power-plants-to-affect-only-some-of-their-emissions/wcm/89a6461a-b1e6-493b-bc10-49d07e69a0c3
“The cleanest coal plants, despite being much much dirtier than gas, and much, much, much dirtier than renewables, will only pay the equivalent of $1 per tonne.
• https://www.cbc.ca/news/opinion/federal-carbon-pricing-1.4905481
As Andrew Coyne argues, carbon taxes set too low merely annoy and give credence to claims that it’s simply a revenue grab.
Trudeau’s and Notley’s contradictory, on-again off-again, carbon policies signal to the world that even “progressive” govts in Canada and AB don’t take climate change seriously.
Sub-Boreal
Excellent analysis, David! You make several obvious points which seem to have eluded the wonks, alas.
One more detail adds to the history of how carbon taxes became as popular as plutonium popsicles: how about the lazy, fake populist “axe the tax” campaign of the BC NDP a decade ago? When Gordon Campbell’s attention span briefly fixed itself on the idea of being a green hero, the feckless NDP found it irresistible to target the C tax. Of course this kind of genius move just reinforces the Right’s consistent anti-tax narrative, which will make it all the harder for the faux Lefties to do anything mildly redistributive when they occasionally get into power.
What is truly remarkable is the amazing power attributed to C taxes. Proponents make claims for their effectiveness that are just as ridiculous as the alarm raised by their opponents.
All of which means that the Right will succeed in forcing abandonment of market-based tinkering, so that future climate protection action will only be able to rely on the intervention of the state via industrial policy, targeted subsidies, and direct decrees – not quite what they had in mind.
So the true power of the C tax actually lies in the temptation that it provides to opportunists of both Left and Right: short-term political gains that ultimately neutralize the long-term goals of both ends of the spectrum!
David
Carbon taxes seem to have lately become the lightning rod for some conservatives, who sense this may be a winning political issue for them – after all who wants more taxes. Given that some Conservatives are climate change deniers, I suppose this is not too surprising, but I think this approach carries bigger risks for them than they realize.
First of all, a lot of people (even some people inclined to vote Conservative) are concerned about the environment and I would say that concern is increasing over time, even if this increasing concern is not quite being fully conveyed by the mainstream media. Conservatives risk appearing unconcerned about the environment, particularly if they have no other viable plan to articulate. This could especially alienate younger voters and voters in key places they must do well in like BC.
The second risk is that a carbon tax is arguably the most free market approach – set a price and let the market determine which pollution to cut back. An approach that selects emitters to target, presumably large industrial emitters may require much more detailed regulation and have worse economic consequences. Look at all the negative coverage of GM’s closing its Oshawa plant – which the company did not tie to carbon taxes at all and imagine the political fall out if some company decides to close a factory or facility in Ontario due to onerous or poorly drafted emissions regulations by a Conservative government that has to be more stringent on large emitters, because it not trying to get all other emitters to reduce output.
The third risk is climate change denial itself. It is becoming clearer that climate change is happening and a lot of weather related events have happened across Canada in recent years that fit this narrative – forest fires, floods, etc… In the last election the long standing parsimonious position of the Harper government on refugees did not look very good, particularly when a tragedy happened with Syrian refugees trying to come to Canada. Likewise, the Federal Conservatives better pray for no forest fires, floods, heat waves or droughts around the time of then next election campaign, or they will risk looking very out of step with reality again.
I expect carbon taxes will be an issue in the upcoming Federal election, but I am not sure it is quite the winning issue some Federal Conservatives seem to think it is for them and it could even easily turn against them.
Thom P
I believe the single greatest mistake the forces advocating for action on climate change have made is a relentless focus on reducing carbon emissions as the solution to the problem, when the problem may be that there are just too many people on the planet and unless we get population growth under control worldwide, there will never be enough emissions reduction to curb the rise of retained heat in the atmosphere.
Now, this idea is not my own. I got it from my father in law, who is a retired geophysicist and has spent the past ten years studying the links between the environment, population and education. His thesis is that rather than reducing the per capita footprint worldwide – which is an average derived from dividing total carbon output by the world’s population – work to get population growth under control so that while we work out technical solutions to climate change we are not adding to the problem.
And the only sure-fire, proven way to reduce population growth is education. Educated people – especially women – tend to delay having children, tend to have fewer children and overall make better life choices.
Another point to consider – and this one is my own – is that climate evangelists have done a terrible sales job explaining both the problem and why and how their strategies are supposed to work. The problem isn’t just carbon, and carbon tax shouldn’t be solely focused on atmospheric carbon emissions. The problem is waste. Our economies produce far too much stuff that gets turned into garbage immediately after its purpose has been served and we have no effective means of forcing the producers of the waste to deal with it in a responsible way.
Think of the giant mass of plastics floating in our oceans. Most of it is packaging for consumer products, from what I understand, that served only one purpose: deliver a good safely to market and then be thrown out. Could it be reused or recycled? Absolutely. Is there any incentive to do so? Not one bit.
Furthermore, the one salient point that has been missed about carbon taxation, is that it is supposed to replace other taxes, not supplement them. The proceeds of carbon taxes should be revenue neutral, i.e. that as collections on carbon taxes rise, they allow governments to reduce other taxes, like corporate and personal income taxes and property tax levies for education. Any and all carbon based waste can be included in a carbon tax, including and especially non-fuel downstream products like plastics, especially the ones which are both extremely difficult (or uneconomical) to recycle safely such as polystyrenes.
Good tax policy makes good social policy. A carbon tax properly implemented can good for the economy, good society and good for the environment, but only if it taxes the right things and the proceeds are used to primarily fund general revenues rather than be diverted to climate change initiatives. It must capture as many waste streams as possible and be heavy enough to force economic choices that can’t be avoided simply by fleeing the jursdiction, or appealing to sympathetic politicians.
If the right has abandoned their own policy, its because they couldn’t sell it either, probably for much more cynical reasons. Cap and trade won’t work, either. A technocrat’s dream program in that it creates lots of work for other technocrats and costs pots of money, but creates a derivatives market that is easily gamed and produces little measurable change.
A carbon tax will work, if we do it right. Unfortunately, I don’t think we are capable of doing this.