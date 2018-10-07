Carbon taxes are the Obamacare of Canada: invented, then cynically abandoned, by the right

“Putting a price on carbon” was always going to be unpopular with people who use fossil fuels out of necessity and for fun – viz., a large portion of the population in a well-off northern country that, climate change notwithstanding, still gets pretty cold in the winter.
In other words, Canadians, with their furnaces, SUVs and snowmobiles.
After 40 years of neoliberal conditioning to the idea all taxes are bad, used as a justification and strategy for dismantling public services and transferring wealth to the wealthiest fraction of society, imposition of a new tax was guaranteed to be controversial. Even a mere blogger could have told you that … and I’m pretty sure I did.
In those circumstances, a carbon tax was only likely to be implemented without an uproar if there was a level of consensus in society that such a policy was necessary for the good of the environment we all depend on for our survival as a species.
What is easy to forget is that not so long ago there appeared to be just such a consensus for this approach.
In 2013, I was at the Manning Networking Conference as a fascinated observer while Preston Manning, then the godfather of the Canadian right and host of its annual Ottawa clambake, clambered onto the stage to preach the gospel of what he called “green capitalism.”
At the heart of this project, as blogger Dave Cournoyer has recently reminded us, was the idea of applying market tools like carbon taxes and cap-and-trade schemes to reduce carbon inputs into the environment, thereby achieving a social good.
As we all understand, the market fundamentalist right loves “market solutions” with the same fervour it despises taxes that impact wealthy people.
Was the need to create green capitalism a sincere conviction by Mr. Manning, or just a cynical ploy to exploit the zeitgeist of the early Twenty-teens? Hard to say. I’m inclined to think he was sincere … as long as it remained convenient.
Mr. Manning certainly gave some thought to figuring out how to sell the idea, some of which Liberals and New Democrats might have adopted for their own good. His advice, some of it sound, included this: “Start with the climate change effects our audience is already aware of, particularly in resource-producing areas, and then present the science.”
So, while progressive parties got there first, in the early Teens there appeared to be a real consensus – at least an elite consensus – that there was support for carbon taxes as a mechanism to save the environment from the worst impacts of a market economy.
I suppose centrist and progressive parties can thus be forgiven for imagining such a plan could be put into practice without a strong negative public reaction. Alas, this did not account for the willingness of people to view an idea positively in theory but oppose it when it might actually cost them money. And it certainly didn’t account for the deep cynicism of the North American right.
And so carbon taxes have become the Obamacare of Canada: A right-wing idea adopted by the progressive centre only to see it hysterically denounced by the people who came up with it.
The NDP and the Liberals (which are both really centre-right parties nowadays) really should have seen this coming.
Far-right demagogues like Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney who rallied in Calgary Friday night with their supporters to assail “the worst tax ever, anywhere,” must be chuckling behind their fists.
Of course, the right itself has changed since 2013. It is more overt in its greed, cynicism, destructiveness and crypto-fascism in the Age of Trump. We can’t really be sure whether Messrs. Ford and Kenney’s opposition to carbon taxes is cynically convenient or sincere.
However, in terms of impact, the distinction is meaningless. We can be confident the election of politicians who espouse their policies will lead to more and faster climate change.
We can be certain, too, that Mr. Manning is no longer the godfather of the Canadian right. Today, that title rightfully belongs to Mr. Ford, with Mr. Kenney as his regional consigliore in the West.
Since these are the same people who insist the slow progress of the Trans Mountain Pipeline is proof the social license approach once advocated by Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not working and never will, the ironic result is they may have discredited in the eyes of their supporters and opponents alike the only strategy other than open totalitarianism that is likely to see new pipelines built.
The social license experiment is the only reason the now-state-owned Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project has gotten as much traction as it has and will likely be built despite the dubious business case for its massive cost.
As climate change grows worse and more visible, public support for drastic measures to curtail carbon pollution will grow more strident and widespread as well.
Expect, therefore, increasing numbers of Canadians, not just coastal environmentalists, to grow skeptical of soft market solutions and harden their demands for no more pipelines, ever. Period. Don’t even be surprised if there is a popular outcry to halt to all oilsands extraction.
Such a viewpoint is unlikely to ever be popular in Alberta, but then we don’t have a coastline of our own, do we?
It would be ironic indeed if, thanks to the cynical flip-flops of the right, another pipeline to the coast is never built in Canada, including that natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.
Ron
Every dollar invested in fossil fuel development is a dollar spent on causing the extinction of our lifestyle and perhaps our species.
LNG, Dilbit, conventional fuels .. all are part of a ticket to oblivion.
Geoffrey Pounder
Are right-wing climate change deniers entirely to blame for public resistance to carbon taxes?
“Progressive” greenwash and fraudulent climate policies only breed cynicism.
“Climate leader” Justin Trudeau: “No country would find 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground and just leave them there.”
When it comes to oilsands expansion, Trudeau, Notley, and Kenney are on the same page.
At least Kenney’s denialism is out in the open. What you see is what you get. Trudeau and Notley are peddling an insidious, and far more dangerous, form of denialism.
• thenarwhal.ca/new-climate-denialism-time-intervention
Acknowledge the science, but ignore its implications. Boast about climate leadership, but push oilsands expansion and pipelines. Sign int’l agreements, but fail to live up to them.
No mainstream climate scientist supports the oilsands expansion and new pipelines agenda. Notley’s climate change plan received the blessing of five major oilsands CEOs. What does that tell you?
Notley and Trudeau are betting that the world will fail to take real action on climate change. The only scenario in which oilsands expansion makes sense.
A pox on all their houses.
Geoffrey Pounder
AB’s tiny carbon tax was a fig leaf — a cynical quid pro quo in exchange for new pipelines. Hopelessly contradictory.
Notley undermined NDP credibility on climate by hinging her support for a federal carbon tax in exchange for pipelines.
Notley then pulled her support for a national “floor price” on carbon after the Federal Court ruling on TMX.
Tzeporah Berman: “The courts ruled in favour of indigenous rights and acknowledged the risk to the dwindling Orca population and so Notley … pulls out of the climate plan? What?! We are going to acknowledge indigenous rights and protect the whales? Well screw the climate then.”
The AB Govt recently announced more than $2.3 billion in subsidies to AB’s oil & gas industry to cut methane emissions. Including an industry exemption from carbon levy costs for the next 5 years. What ever happened to “polluter pay”?
Geoffrey Pounder
As confirmed by one study after another using actual measurements, AB’s oil & gas emissions are grossly under-reported. A govt serious about getting emissions under control would start by measuring and reporting emissions accurately.
If AB’s emissions stats are fictional, so is AB’s temporary oilsands emissions cap. Total oilsands emissions including projects that are under construction, have received approval, or are seeking approval “blow well past” Notley’s fraudulent cap. (The Pembina Institute)
As Andrew Coyne points out, carbon taxes set far too low to change consumer behavior signal that we are not serious about tackling climate change — and give credence to the theory that carbon taxes are just a tax grab:
“But if carbon pricing has been misrepresented by its opponents, it has been almost universally mishandled by its sponsors. Unwilling to charge a price sufficient to spur the needed changes in behaviour for fear of the expected political backlash, they are instead charging a price sufficient merely to annoy — $10 per tonne, rising to $50 by 2022, versus the $200 that has been calculated would be needed to hit our 2030 targets.”
Geoffrey Pounder
Tiny carbon taxes, coal phase-out, fraudulent emissions caps, and “free” LED bulbs are smoke and mirrors, as long as AB prevents Canada from meeting (Harper’s) inadequate targets.
The UN, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the federal Environment Commissioner all issued warnings in 2017 that Canada is NOT on track to meet its targets. The main obstacle? Rising oilsands emissions.
OECD: “Without a drastic decrease in the emissions intensity of the oilsands industry, the projected increase in oil production may seriously risk the achievement of Canada’s climate mitigation targets.”
Prof. Mark Jaccard, SFU: “National studies by independent researchers (including my university-based group) consistently show that Mr. Trudeau’s 2015 Paris promise of a 30% reduction by 2030 is unachievable with oilsands expansion.”
Doubling down on fossil fuel production in the face of climate change is insane.
AB’s drive for fossil fuel growth is irrevocable. Oilsands infrastructure, including pipelines, takes decades to recoup its costs. There is no redemption. No going back. No path from oilsands expansion to lower emissions and Canada’s climate targets. NDP policy locks AB into fossil fuel development and rising emissions for decades.
Neither the NDP nor the UCP will take Alberta where we need to go.