Jim Dinning 6.0: how Jason Kenney is repeating the same failed Tory strategy, and expecting different results

PHOTOS: Singer k.d. lang (handout photo, via CBC). Below: Jim Dinning 1.0 and Jim Dinning 6.0.
Is it just me, or is it mildly surprising that Jason Kenney turned down k.d. lang’s offer of free tickets to Calgary Pride on Sept. 3 and 4?
Mr. Kenney, of course, is the former Ottawa insider, Harper Government cabinet minister and Alberta Progressive Conservative leader, who is now the front-running candidate to lead Alberta’s United Conservative Party. He is working hard to persuade Alberta’s right that he’s a real conservative, just like them. He drives a huge Dodge Ram pickup truck, Tory blue, to help make this point. He is also known to be, shall we say, weak on LGBTQ issues.
Ms. lang is the internationally renowned chanteuse, so famous she requires neither capital letters nor further introduction, who Tweeted earlier this week that, “I’ll give @jkenney free tickets if he’ll sit down and talk #lgbtqia rights with me!”
Ms. lang’s invite appears to have been made in response to a snotty Tweet from Kenney spokesthingy Blaise Boehmer stating that the candidate hadn’t been invited to Calgary Pride, but had lots of invitations elsewhere, so he’ll therefore be RSVP’ing one or two of them, thank you very much.
But if he wanted to demonstrate that he’s a real Tory, wouldn’t the thing for Mr. Kenney to have done been to have taken the tickets … and resold them on StubHub?
OK, mean Derek Fildebrandt jokes aside, given his recent record on topics that matter to the LGBTQ community, which does get out to vote, Mr. Kenney is unlikely to be anxious to discuss his past comments on that subject with anyone in public, particularly a high profile and newsworthy member of the community like Ms. lang.
But the tone of Mr. Kenney’s response – or that of his frequently acerbic mouthpiece, at any rate – is not going to win him a lot of friends, and I’m not just talking about within the LGBTQ community. And the folks he does impress may not be the friends an aspiring provincial leader really wants to be associated with in today’s Alberta.
I know the prevailing wisdom is that Mr. Kenney is just playing to the Peanut Gallery in the conservative base and will change his tune later as required.
Additional conventional wisdom is that the NDP is so unpopular with Albertans that any conservative leader will beat them in 2019, or whenever the next general election is held.
I’m here to tell you that we’ve heard this song before, learned all the words and sung along – and things still didn’t turn out the way they were supposed to, according to the pundits.
Remember Jim Prentice, the Tory saviour from Ottawa who was going to ride into Alberta in 2014, wow the locals and make the province safe for another 44 years of Progressive Conservatism?
Mr. Prentice had his strengths. He was a smart, decent man. He’d successfully played challenging supporting roles in both politics and big business. His inclinations were inclusive. Still, when you got right down to it, he wasn’t really all that likeable.
Mr. Prentice was certainly no Ralph Klein, the proverbial politician you might not agree with, but figure you’d enjoy having a beer with just the same. And he turned out to be no Rachel Notley either.
Whether or not Mr. Kenney’s all that smart, this latest Conservative saviour from Ottawa doesn’t really seem like what you’d call a decent guy, has never actually had a real job outside politics and Astro-Turfing, and sure as heck isn’t very inclusive. Perhaps more important, though, he’s far lower on the Likability Scale than Mr. Prentice ever was.
I mean, seriously, can you imagine anybody wanting to have a beer with Jason Kenney?
But Mr. Kenney is just the latest in a long list of front-running conservative candidates in Alberta – all advised by pretty much the same group of Conservative Party insiders and strategists – who don’t seem as likeable as their chief competitors for the job they’re looking for.
There was Jim Dinning, who turned out to be less likeable than Ed Stelmach.
There was Barb Higgins, who turned out to be less likeable than Naheed Nenshi.
There was Gary Mar, who turned out to be less likeable than Alison Redford – or so it seemed to most Albertans until they changed their minds, or Ms. Redford managed to change their minds for them.
There was Joan Crockatt – an incumbent Tory MP in Calgary, talk about having all the advantages! – who turned out to be far less likeable than Kent Hehr and afterward blamed her unlikely loss to the likeable Liberal on … foreign money! Please!
And there was, famously, Mr. Prentice, who turned out to be considerably less likeable than Rachel Notley, who is now the NDP premier of Alberta.
Yeah, I know, leadership isn’t just about likeability. But it’s interesting to note just the same that the strategy of the Conservative insider brain trust that backed all these candidates has essentially never changed. And that is – can’t we all agree? – the traditional popular definition of insanity.
Now we have the not-very-likeable Mr. Kenney with the insider track to knock off the somewhat-more-likeable Brian Jean, the former Wildrose leader and the main competitor to lead the UCP, for the right to do battle with the immensely likeable Ms. Notley.
If you ask me, this sounds like the Tories are about to buy into Jim Dinning 6.0, the application that’s never worked properly since they got tired of Mr. Klein.
Mr. Kenney, obviously, doesn’t think he needs to be smart. But if he were smart, I’m telling you, he’d ignore his advisors and take Ms. lang up on her generous invitation … and he’d show up.
I’ll bet it’s not even too late.
8 Comments
One fascinating aspect of all this, is the ongoing obsession amongst social conservative politicians with who people sleep with. I saw a hilarious meme on Facebook this week, which said, “If homosexuality threatens your marriage, then one of you is gay” (or words to that effect). Who are LGBTQ people hurting, to be so threatening to social conservatives? What about libertarians, who are also part of the conservative fold; aren’t they about “live and let live” and limiting state control over peoples’ lives? So what do they think about all this homophobia amongst their so-con brethren?
It was way back in 1968 when a certain Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, who went on to become Prime Minister and sire our current PM, declared, “there’s no place for the state in the bedrooms of our nation”, and introduced legislation repealing Criminal Code prohibitions on consensual sexual behaviours between adults. How is it that now, almost half a century later, we are still having these debates?
I recall when Ms. Lang’s music was banned from the local Red Deer country and western station. Its listeners were outraged with Lang because she was a vegetarian.
Back then very few gave two hoots about her sexual orientation and even fewer do now.
Dave, just like the Alberta NDP you are consistent. You keep attacking the social outlook of the UCP. Brian Mason tried to link the UCP to the rebel. Ezra Levant is a spent force that probably less than 1% of Albertan’s give a damn about. There is no doubt that policies related to the care, support, and education of Albertan’s are important. But there is an elephant in the room. How do we pay for it? Joe Ceci gave his fiscal update that basically said the Alberta economy is growing but the price of oil is hurting our revenues. Employment has improved but revenue from personal income is still in decline, as is corporate tax revenue. In an article on the CBC website Trevor Tombe, an economist from Calgary, basically said to balance the budget revenue needs to increase and spending needs to be frozen. No doubt it is easier to talk about who is likeable in the past and present in Alberta politics. Enjoy your day 🙂
The real reason the Tories lost the last election is they weren’t right wing enough. The floor crossings would have worked but for the fact that people felt duped once Prentice put forward a liberal budget. Kenney is a true conservative who will sweep the entire province much like Ralph did. Oh and Ralph was another true conservative.
Poor Jason missed a great concert. I saw kd lang’s Sunday evening show in Edmonton. The Journal called it an almost perfect evening and they werre right.
Interestingly, most of the audience looked a lot like me; middle aged or older hetero couples. In other words, “ordinary Albertans,” the “Martha and Henry” types. Tisn’t what it used to behe audience applauded every song, laughed at all her jokes-even the sexy ones-cheered her dance moves, and poured out the love all evening long. Kenney doesn’t realize that that is who he has spurned by refusing to sit down with her. Increasingly LGBT rights are important to people outside the community, moms and dads, neighbours, friends and co-workers who care about someone who is gay.
Alberta isn’t what it used to be. The UCP wants to rule the Alberta-that-was, but it’s gone.
Sadly, David, I think it is more about likeability than we would like. Ralph Klein was a very likeable man. I really think he enjoyed mixing with the beer parlour crowd in the St. Louis after rubbing shoulders with corporate elite in the mayor’s office. Not only was Klein likeable, he felt trustworthy; he was one of us, not some slick politician. So when he told people we needed austerity, we believed him.
I really can’t imagine anyone having the same warm feelings about Jason Kenney. They may welcome the austerity he is promising, but he doesn’t give off the same feel good vibe. Personally I think the message the blue truck sends is more of a ‘I am trying to be like you’ instead of ‘I am like you’.
Great column.
Exactly my thoughts. Same old, same old.
One huge difference is that there is far less content, far more blustering, and the insincerity is far more evident than any of his predecessors.
Oh well, if Kenney does not make it his skills might be better suited to used car sales…..before the shake up at AMVIC! Not certain how he would fare in that vocation now given the changes that changes that are being implemented.