There must have been a moment of pure delight in the Prime Minister’s Office in Ottawa when the story broke about Dr. Sally Talbot-Jones’s plan to get her patients to pay thousands of dollars a year to become “members” of her Calgary medical practice.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (Alberta Newsroom/Flickr).

Whatever the far-right trolls and bots who live under the bridge previously known as Twitter may think, Justin Trudeau was not unhappy when Danielle Smith and her United Conservative Party won their majority in the Alberta Legislature on May 29.

He and the federal Liberal Party’s strategists understood that a Conservative politician like Ms. Smith in Alberta could be his greatest asset if he is to successfully fight off the challenge from the Conservative Party of Canada now led by Pierre Poilievre.

If Mr. Poilievre could be made to wear Ms. Smith’s persistent climate change denial, extreme market fundamentalism, COVID skepticism, inclination toward Alberta separatism, and economy with the truth, that could help Mr. Trudeau hold onto the ridings in Metro Toronto, Vancouver and Quebec that he will need to stop the Conservatives.

The public outrage and wall-to-wall media coverage prompted by Dr. Talbot-Jones’s plans to charge patients for timely access to her medical services opens another line of attack against Mr. Poilievre.

And, count on it, just as Ms. Smith used Justin Trudeau to attack Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley during the Alberta election campaign, Mr. Trudeau is going to use Ms. Smith to go after Pierre Poilievre.

The recently made-over Pierre Poilievre on his own campaign quest (Photo: Facebook/Pierre Poilievre).

This was already in the cards. As University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young said in the latest edition of her always entertaining Substack, if Mr. Trudeau had chosen to try to placate Alberta, he would have used yesterday’s cabinet shuffle to move Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault to somewhere less annoying to Ms. Smith’s government.

By leaving Mr. Guilbeault where he is, Dr. Young wrote, Mr. Trudeau has given us a sign “he’s gambling that having a huge fight with Alberta and Saskatchewan over climate policy will help him hold seats in Quebec and big cities elsewhere in the country.”

That’s probably a good bet.

And why not? Mr. Trudeau gets nothing from Alberta, no matter what he puts in to the place. As Dr. Young put it, “Trudeau bought us a pipeline, and we sent him the Freedom Convoy.”

The Marda Loop Medical Clinic brouhaha has the potential to open a new front in that war – and Ms. Smith’s persistent view over many years that Canadians should have to pay out pocket for health care and the suspicion she and people in her office won’t be unhappy if something like Dr. Talbot-Jones’s “transformative healthcare initiative” became common practice in Alberta many come to haunt Mr. Poilievre.

University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

This may or may not explain why Health Canada was so quick to state that “membership fees at private clinics, for preferential access to insured health services, are considered patient charges under the Canada Health Act and raise concerns under the accessibility requirement of the Act.”

In the case of the Marda Loop Medical Clinic the federal health department said, it “has written to Alberta officials to inform them that the ability for patients to purchase preferential access is contrary to the Canada Health Act.”

This in effect boxes Alberta if it planned to just let the matter slide.

Whether or not that was Health Canada’s intent, something like it is bound to figure in Mr. Trudeau’s strategy.

Some of the aforementioned UCP trolls asked why Health Canada has ignored the membership-fee practice in the past when clinics are known to have operated this way in Alberta for several years under both Progressive Conservative and NDP governments as well as the UCP.

Alberta NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).

This is a good question, in fact, even when phrased tendentiously.

And it has the potential to be embarrassing to Alberta’s NDP Opposition when they put out news releases, as they did yesterday, complaining that “the UCP’s new investigation into a Calgary clinic charging a steep fee for members-only medicine is ignoring more than a dozen other clinics in Alberta advertising similar offerings.”

I mean, it is fair to ask why some of those clinics were allowed to operate by the NDP when it was in power between 2015 and 2019.

Did the NDP Government not know about them, or was it advised to ignore them by senior civil servants in Alberta Health, as the provincial health department is known?

What should be obvious, though, is that the issue wasn’t ignored in the past because Mr. Trudeau wanted to help Ms. Notley win the election last May. In fact, an NDP victory would have caused more problems for the Trudeau Government than Ms. Smith’s UCP could – especially if the Liberals hope to steal some seats from the ineptly led federal New Democrats.

‘Her Porsche Passion’?

Dr. Sally Talbot-Jones in her Porsche 911 (Photo: Screenshot of Porsche Centre Calgary video).

As for Dr. Talbot-Jones, she has described her plans in media interviews as an altruistic effort in the face of Alberta government billing caps to help her patients while keeping her business afloat.

This may be true, but she is unlikely to succeed at appearing empathetic with a video now circulating on social media showing her singing the praises of her German-built, high-performance, rear-engine Porsche 911 sports car.

Like her email to Marda Loop clinic patients, the dealer advertisement may have seemed like a good idea at the time. But now? Maybe not so much.