Like other commentators, in the past few weeks I’ve paid a lot of attention to the United Conservative Party’s so-called RStar scheme to forgive multibillion dollar oil corporations at least $100 million of their royalty payments to clean up oil and gas wells they’re already legally and financially obligated to clean up. Since the $100-million figure is only for a pilot program, the giveaway has the potential to grow to $20 billion if it goes ahead as lobbied for by Danielle Smith before she became premier. I’ve called this “the largest daylight robbery in Canadian history” unfolding before our eyes with the encouragement of the UCP Government. But while most of us are Johnny-come-latelies to this story, environmentalist and researcher Regan Boychuk has been trying for months with his colleagues in the Polluter Pay Federation to get this terrible idea onto Alberta’s public agenda. Well, it’s finally arrived. Look for the funds for the pilot to be in tomorrow’s provincial Budget. In this guest post, Mr. Boychuk outlines some of the recent history of what’s come to be known as the RStar Scam. All the notes referenced in boldface in the text are found here. DJC

The RStar Scam: The sordid history of a suddenly famous subsidy scheme

By Regan Boychuk

The cockamamie idea of using Albertans’ already pathetically low royalty revenue to fund the cleanup of delinquent oil and gas producers’ wells was rejected under the NDP government of Rachel Notley (Denhoff 2022) and again under the UCP government of Jason Kenney, (Savage 2021) but found new life under the curious premiership of Danielle Smith.

Formerly known as RStar, the proposed subsidy scheme has shrunk in proportion to the sunlight it has suffered – from $20 billion in the fevered dreams of Smith’s Special Project Manager Kris Kinnear, down to $100 million in the euphemistically rebranded ‘Liability Management Incentive Program’ under Smith’s Energy Minister Peter Guthrie.

Whatever its size or the latest spin, the scheme earns the moniker #RStarScam because it insults the polluter-pay principle, as well as the statutory scheme industry developed to deal with unfunded oilfield cleanup in Alberta.

Alberta environmentalist and researcher Regan Boychuk (Photo: Regan Boychuk).

The fact this scam continues to threaten the pocketbooks of Albertans raises serious questions about the state of democracy in this province.

In the fall of 2020, Smith had lobbied Savage over RStar, but by June 2021, Alberta’s UCP government had “decided not to accept the R-Star proposal” because it did not align with the province’s approach to “upholding the polluter-pays principle.” (Savage 2021, p. 1)

The day after the Alberta Liability Disclosure Project (of which I was part) published a detailed report on the job-creating qualities of oilfield cleanup, (ALDP 2021; Boychuk 2021a) Jason Kenney’s Energy Minister Sonya Savage confirmed RStar’s rejection in a letter to the Freeholders’ Association. (Savage 2021)

But that soon seemed to change.

By the end of the week, Premier Jason Kenney had personally tasked Danielle Smith and Kris Kinnear with promoting RStar as the “answer” to ALDP’s polluter-pay proposal. Smith told ALDP as much in our meeting the morning of July 27 2021. (Boychuk 2021b)

Later that day, Smith met with Savage again. This time, Savage agreed to a roundtable discussion of potential solutions and wanted to visit the old wells on my family farm and Kris Kinnear’s. “We may be able to do a pilot project on the worst sites to see if we can get some progress”, Smith said. (Smith 2021b)

Two days later, Smith penned a five-page memo to Savage (later leaked), thanking her for agreeing to an RStar pilot in the fall of 2021. (Smith 2021c, p. 3)

I took Smith’s offer to include the well on my family farm in the RStar Scam as an attempt to co-opt me and the ALDP’s strong stance on the polluter-pay principle. I was not interested in skipping ahead in line or being a prop at a press conference; we are trying to solve this crisis for all Albertans.

Nothing more was heard about the scheme for a year, though Smith and Kinnear continued their lobbying, which had included working on the campaigns of 25 UCP MLAs. (Boychuk 2021b) But after dismantling most of the liability management regime and removing all public health measures against the pandemic, Kenney stepped down as UCP leader and Smith swept to victory with Kinnear in tow as a campaign coordinator.

All this despite the details about the RStar Scam that had been dribbling out over the summer and the fact that Smith’s incredibly damning five-page memo to Savage was in the hands of all Alberta media before she became UCP leader.

Smith brought up RStar the morning before she was sworn in as premier and again at in her first press conference after being sworn in as the sole executive of the provincial government, almost two weeks before appointing her cabinet. Ominously, she also quipped about the thousands of orders-in-councils that were going to be required.

And yet, the media and opposition politicians remained extremely hesitant to raise the issue. The most damning details of her leaked memo are yet to be reported, the media and political opposition failed to raise the issue leading up to an important by-election in November, or during her first session legislating.

This disturbing silence was only broken on the afternoon of February 9, when Scotiabank offered the first critique from deep within the establishment. (Scotiabank 2023) Notley and Smith both held press conferences later that same day that had begun with fellow Polluter Pay Federation director Mark Dorin and me on the Ryan Jespersen Show asking if RStar was a scam.

Mark & I first warned University of Calgary law professor and NDP candidate Shaun Fluker and NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley about the RStar Scam in early July 2022. The fact the official Opposition only found its voice on this more than six months later – and then only behind the coattails of Scotiabank – raises serious concerns about whether Albertans will be offered anything better this May.

If RStar and its apologists had been stopped in the fall, we could be having a debate about offering Albertans something better under the next government. Instead, this much-belated and still error-ridden debate is sucking up electoral oxygen, leaving out anything beyond bandaging the bleeding Smith has inflicted.

The media and political opposition let Albertans down and are yet to offer anything better than merely replacing Smith. This May will provide a spectacular opportunity for Albertans to demand more than a pittance in royalties and more than mere lip service to the principle of polluter-pay.

Regan Boychuk is the co-founder of the Polluter Pay Federation and a researcher with that group. He is energy critic of the Green Party of Alberta and its candidate in the Banff-Kananaskis riding.