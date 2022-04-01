Alberta to ban all public wearing of COVID masks, establish tip line, and fine violators $99

Alberta will take the next step today in its transition to the elimination of all public COVID-19 restrictions by banning the use of cloth and paper face masks in public places.

“As Alberta leaves broad-based COVID-19 restrictions behind and moves into the endemic phase of the disease, it’s important that we do so with unity and clarity as opposed to the division and confusion that has turned Albertans against one another throughout the pandemic,” the government is expected to say in a statement to be released later today.

A draft copy of the statement indicates that the province had hoped lifting virtually all COVID restrictions would be enough to make COVID skeptics, vaccine-use opponents and people who do their own Internet research feel welcome once again as full partners in Alberta society.

“Disappointingly, that has not happened, with many Albertans, particularly in Edmonton and Calgary, still wearing medical masks in restaurants, retail stores, offices, recreation facilities and even parks and outdoor venues,” the draft statement says.

Alberta will not allow voters and taxpayers who have done their own research on vaccines to continue to be discriminated against by anti-social elements who insist on wearing cloth and paper ‘COVID masks’ around them when the government has already declared the pandemic to be over, the decree, which is expected to be published later this morning, will say.

This will just make people feel bad, so anyone caught wearing a surgical mask or industrial breathing apparatus outside a list of extremely limited settings, such as operating theatres, bioweapons research labs, automotive paint shops and masked political fund-raising parties will face fines of $99 for a first offence, and higher for repeat offences. Fines may be paid in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Some of the funds raised through fines will go to a new initiative of Alberta’s United Conservative Party Government, the Alberta Internet Research Education Foundation, a “Facts War Room” that will help Web users identify fake news published by foreign-funded supporters of the Global Elite’s effort to establish a New World Order.

A tip line will be set up where co-workers, neighbours and teachers can report citizens who insist on hurting their family members’, colleagues’ and friends’ feelings and disrupting society by continuing to wear unneeded COVID masks.

In a novel approach to encourage former mask wearers to return to a healthier lifestyle and make a positive contribution to society, the policy will include a provision for remission of fines for those willing to renounce masking, join a political party, and take part in its leadership review vote.

Affected persons may join any Alberta political party that holds a leadership review vote before May 12, 2022.

As a convenience to Albertans who have made the decision to end their anti-social behaviour, new party members will not have to vote in person but can arrange to have a party member cast a ballot on their behalf.

The date on this story is April 1. As most of you should have figured out by now, that is a strong indicator that the information in the story is not actually true. At least, it’s not true yet. DJC