We are judged by the company we keep: a harsh lesson Michael Cooper and many other Conservative MPs are about to learn

ST. ALBERT, Alberta – Michael Cooper, Member of Parliament for this small suburban city and a part of Edmonton next door, is going to wake up to a big problem this morning that’s unlikely to go away any time soon.
Mr. Cooper’s problem is a microcosm of the troubles now facing the entire Conservative Party of Canada, and it has to do with the company its MPs were keeping yesterday in Ottawa.
The company they were keeping on Parliament Hill was pretty disgusting – that is, the so-called “freedom convoy” that increasingly obviously was organized by a cadre of far-right activists including characters distinguished by histories of white nationalism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and enthusiasm for the bizarre Qanon phenomenon creeping north over the 49th Parallel.
Yes, there were people in the convoy that made Canada’s capital city its terminus yesterday whose irrational fears of COVID-19 vaccines have left them worried about their “freedoms and their jobs,” as the Conservative Party damage-control messaging was putting it last night, but their Ottawa siege has become a platform for a considerably more unsavoury crowd.
As Gary Mason of the Globe and Mail put it on Thursday – well before the vanguard of the protest started showing up on the streets of downtown Ottawa – “as well-meaning as some of these people may be, it’s now clear that this demonstration has been hijacked by a fringe element that sounds an awful lot like the ‘freedom fighters’ and ‘patriots’ who gathered at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and ended up storming the premises in a poorly organized coup d’état.”
The conduct of the mob on the Hill demanding the removal of our lawfully elected government and expressing its hatred for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau certainly belies the Conservatives’ excuses.
Protesters have been parking and partying on the National Cenotaph, displaying Confederate battle flags and Nazi swastikas, hanging their slogans on the statue honoring Terry Fox, bullying the staff of a shelter’s soup kitchen to give them free food, and, everywhere, displaying their ubiquitous motto: “F**k Trudeau.”
Yet supportively joining them were Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole’s MPs, shaking hands, mingling in what looked like an Omicron super-spreader event, tweeting out videos of themselves handing out cups of coffee, and doing impromptu TV interviews.
That’s where Mr. Cooper’s day, and possibly his political career, went awry: a quickie interview just before 11 a.m. in Ottawa with a CBC TV crew as some clown paraded in the background bearing an upside-down Canadian flag defaced by a Nazi swastika.
The reaction in St. Albert and Edmonton was swift and fierce.
“As Mayors of the two cities that straddle Member of Parliament Michael Cooper’s riding, Mayor @CathyHeron and I are troubled by a photo of MP Cooper that is being circulated with an upside down Canadian flag with a hateful symbol of a swastika on it,” tweeted Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi last night.
“This type of symbolism is never okay, but it is even more troubling as we just marked the anniversary of the Holocaust, and today, we remember the victims who lost their lives in the hate-based Quebec City Mosque attack five years ago,” Mr. Sohi said.
St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron tweeted the same thread: “We want the rest of the country to know that MP Cooper’s presence at this rally in no way reflects the values of Edmontonians and St. Albertans,” she said. “Our communities are diverse, inclusive and welcoming – hate has absolutely no place here.
“Along with us, many other people are hurt by his behaviour and lack of judgement, and we call upon him to apologize not only to his constituents, but to the rest of the country as well.”
Needless to say, others were considerably less restrained in tone. The responses to Mr. Cooper’s coffee tweet yesterday are instructive.
“Very fine people you are supporting,” said my conservative-leaning friend and former neighbour Andy von Busse, in just one example. “Nazi and slavery flags, and parking on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Very fine people.”
This response obviously had Mr. Cooper worried enough to issue a statement last night condemning the guy with the flag and trying to absolve himself of any responsibility.
“Today I attended a peaceful protest in support of truckers and other Canadians defending their freedoms and jobs,” Mr. Cooper’s statement said.
“I did an impromptu interview with CBC. Moments later I learned from social media that unbeknown to me, someone with whom I’m not associated had been standing some distance behind my back holding a flag with an evil symbol on it. Had I seen the symbol, I would have condemned it, as I do now.”
“Whoever flew this flag is personally responsible for that reprehensible decision and should be eternally ashamed,” Mr. Cooper asserted.
“He or she does not represent the thousands of peaceful protesters who waved Canadian flags and acted responsibly,” he concluded. “I stand with them and will continue to fight for them.”
Does this mean he doesn’t stand with the voters of St. Albert-Edmonton who got vaccinated, socially isolated, and did their bit to responsibly bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end?
And what do the past controversies that have dogged Mr. Cooper – like this one, and this one – tell us about his real convictions on issues that seem to motivate so many of the convoy protesters as well?
We are all judged by the company we keep. This is a lesson many Conservative MPs are now going to learn the hard way.
Anonymous
This protest in Ottawa has no clear meaning, and has no clear message, from what I can see. What are these protesters really trying to accomplish? These truckers will have to go back to work. I also think that within a month or two, perhaps three, at the latest, and we’ll see other problems surface. There will be issues with costs of things, from price hikes, and shelves in stores may have depleted items. There is a likelihood of things not getting better.
ronmac
Well if there is one thing that’s true is that the mainstream media is united in its condemnation of the truckers. Right on cue it has focused on fringe elements while ignoring a great many more folks who turned up in support of the truckers with some serious questions about the vaccines and passports which they perceive as totally lacking in common sense. Apparently if you question the vaccines that means you’re a racist.
I can attest to this on a personal level. This fall two of my daughters were double vaxxed, one because of job requirements. In the past few weeks both have contracted Covid. Seems the triple-vaxxed Trudeau went into hiding after coming into contact with Covid. If the vaccines are so great then why is he isolating? Yet he is insisting everyone needs the jab.
And where would we be without the Russians? Seems somebody on the CBC was suggesting the Russians were instigating the protest. Yes, Putin is not invading Ukraine, he’s invading Ottawa.
https://twitter.com/MarkSleboda1/status/1487690174427447298?s=20&t=vmh4KrtoLvL9o4xu8Wm0tg
Expat Albertan
It’s funny how Nathan, with his greased back hair, has this strange vibe of someone in another political party at a different time in history.
David Climenhaga
Expat: Nathan? Do you mean Michael? It’s so easy to get the Nathans, and Michaels and Jasons confused. DJC
Political Ranger
Your point is well taken David, but really, I doubt it.
These feckless, empty shells of humanity, vacuous slobbering idiots who call themselves conservatives have ALWAYS been like this. Since at least, as a couple of commenters here note, the beginning of the Klien dynasty. Worse than that, the vast majority of Albertans support these nutjobs! What can be understood by that?
No, I don’t think a thing is going to happen to this sorry excuse for a man, this vessel empty of humanity and intelligence but full of hatred, belligerence and ignorance, this dried out carcass of democratic dereliction. Sure, he will continue to be the butt of jokes and publicly avoided by other careerist conservative politicians, as he has for years.
But lessons learned? Naw!
There is a lesson here for patriotic citizens of good heart and character; your democracy is available to you only if you work for it. Others before us gave their every working hour, their very careers, indeed, many their lives, to build a democracy that lifted every citizen from every walk of life to a higher plateau. A place we all have enjoyed these last 70 years. That democratic society is under attack by the likes of Mr. Cooper and the low-life nutjobs who support him.
That democratic society is available to every citizen still. But it must be defended and fought for by people of good will and character.
Kang
This manifestation is an extended temper tantrum by “rurban” people who are coming to terms with the end of easy money in the oil and gas sector. They had the sympathy of the Notley administration who bent over backwards to soften the inevitable blows from tech progress and the climate catastrophe. Trudeau even bought them a pipeline to the coast. Desecrating the National War Memorial in Ottawa and acting like yahoos on the national stage is hardly a smart way to show their appreciation. Disgust at their belligerent impunity is bound to grow.
A southern Alberta rancher once remarked that if you nailed a bit of hair to a blue fence post, there was your next Conservative MP or MLA. In ranching country, we might describe Mr. Cooper as closer to a picket than a post, and he does not even appear to have much hair. But hey, you city slickers voted for him.
Carlos
The Conservative Party of Canada is a disgrace and it is now a bigger version of the UCP in Alberta.
I just hope that Canadians wake up before the farm team of the US Republican party destroys what is left of the confidence that we still have in our dying democracy.
Bob Raynard
As foreseen in David’s column last Saturday, Jason Kenney has another political problem of his own making. Truckers have blocked Highway 4, Alberta’s busiest port of entry. This clearly calls for the Critical Infrastructure Defense Act to be invoked. Will he?
I am looking forward to media playing file clips of Kenney expressing outrage at pipeline protestors blocking rail lines and, more recently, concern about bare shelves in grocery stores.
Ema
It was very encouraging to see the prompt, solid statements from the two mayors. Cooper has to go, hopefully sooner than the next election, though that is probably unlikely with O’Toole playing footsie with the “protestors”.
It was galling to see the desecration of Terry Fox’s statues and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, plus the hassling and theft from the food bank.
Keith McClary
“The sounds of fireworks and truck horns continued through the night and into the morning, and vehicles remained parked on many streets.
Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney is asking police to remove vehicles from Queen Elizabeth Driveway and residential areas.
‘Centretown residents have had enough. All-night honking; music; swastikas; public urination & defecation,’ said McKenney on Twitter. ‘I have asked @OttawaPolice remove protestors from the QED & out of all residential areas. Residents deserve peace and relief from these disgusting acts.’ ”
https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/protesters-return-to-parliament-hill-for-second-day-of-freedom-convoy-rally-1.5760288
The police are giving these goons kid gloves treatment compared to other protests. TV interviewed one of their leaders who was living in his truck for days across the street from Parliament!
Cool Xenu
Many Albertans continue to say “this is not us”
Sadly, this IS Albertans through and through.
brett
For the past eight years or so the Conservatives have been claiming that they have been making efforts to gain support in urban areas and also with diverse voter groups.
The opposite seems to have been occurring. Just bookmark the time between the ‘barbaric practices hotline disaster’ and this most recent display. From a voter appeal perspective their efforts have been, and continue to be, a complete disaster. Difficult to understand why they have allowed themselves to fail so abysmally.
Seems to me their party is disintegrating at an increasing velocity in a similar manner to the frequency that they change leaders who cannot lead.
Neil Kirkwood
I feel for you, Mr Climenhaga. Although our MP, Earl Dreeshan, sire of the former Alberta Agriculture minister and Trump supporter, Devin, only raises his head infrequently from the Ottawa trough to parrot his betters in the CPC, our MLA, Mr Stephan, frequently opens his mouth to decry health regulations and to support those who openly defy them. That is, when he’s not relaxing on the links in Arizona, exercising his “personal responsibility.” It causes one dissonance as an elector.
!?
My fave pic from the shit show:
https://i.redd.it/azbgbnq3aqe81.jpg
Just Me
I have vague memories of Michael Cooper as a very young CON. Watching a public broadcast of Deb Grey’s public meeting to answer her constituents for her vocal non-support for Stockwell Day, a young Michael Cooper came to the microphone, denounced Grey for “violating” her constituents’ trust, and demanded she resign immediately from the House of Commons. To that, Grey replied, “Oh, Michael. I’m glad your here…” It seems that even at the age of thirteen, Michael Cooper was becoming very interested in being a vocal CON. And when interviewed by a local free weekly, he admitted that, as a young teenager, his only interest was politics. I believe this is how Jason Kenney came to be Jason Kenney, but I digress.
Flash forward many years, Michael Cooper, local lawyer and member of the KofC, is elected to the HofC and proceeds to make a supreme nuisance of himself. One of the more interesting was the hot-mic incident where, during a committee meeting investigating anti-Muslim hate groups in Canada, Cooper, during the break, came to the witness to express his “umbrage” over the witness branding Conservatives as hateful and demanded that the witness reevaluate his views on the matter. Way to go, Michael. You threatened a witness in your official capacity as a committee member and you’re the only person outside of the 19th C to use the word umbrage in everyday speech. It kind of goes right up there with Peter Goldring’s frequent use of the word “besmirched” but I digress, again.
The Parliament Hill sergeant-at-arms, the one person MPs are expected to listen to, advise all members to stay away from the protestors, because if you play games with the stupid, you’ll win stupid prizes. Of course, Michael Cooper, being of some kind of a mind, went among the protestors with cartons of Timmy’s coffee and offered his support. Unbeknownst to Cooper, he walked into some Nazis’ law party and got pho’togged with a upside-down Canadian flag festooned with Swastikas and other examples of stupid. Congratulations, Michael. You’ve won your stupid prize.
I can’t say if Michael Cooper’s political career is toast. I have no doubt that there are plenty of people who will look at this incident and decide that Cooper was too naive to know any better. He’s been a budding CON politician his whole life, even when he should have been learning various important life lessons about not hanging with garden variety goof-balls…a Nazis.
Jim
Has the identity of those carrying the flags been made public? It was said many times prior to yesterday that this would happen and sure enough it did. A real reporter would have confronted the individuals and asked questions. Unfortunately that wouldn’t have made for a good story and allow the entire group to be labelled. It is almost like there is a script being followed, after 2 years of manipulation and lies few are still buying it.
Just Me
It appears that J Kenney timed his sudden exit from Alberta just at the right time. Surely, he would have wanted to be with his people, the salt of the earth types, who work hard with their hands on powerful machinery, day and night, at all hours, driving everything with their labors and the sweat of their brow.
But instead, Kenney ran to Washington D.C. to enjoy the good life of a lobbyist for a couple weeks, partake of the GOP cocktail circuit, meet all the CON superstars that Kenney admires so much, and show off that he’s as CON as they are. Maybe he’s take a side trip to Florida, the CON promised land, the only place that the pandemic has not touched on earth because of the blessed will of Gov. DeSantis. Maybe Kenney will get to meet the governor and fluff him over the DeSantis 2024 presidential bid? Strange things happen when Kenney’s around.
The, it’s back to Washington on Feb 3rd, just in time for the National Prayer Breakfast. Hanging with all the GOP cool kids in Kenney’s dream. Clutching his ticket in hand, Kenney is filled with excited glee as he waits to see his favorite boy bands. do their skillful CON hustles.
This is all Kenney wants and everything he wants to be.
Abs
Michael Cooper, who follows international mosque shootings, surely knew this was the fifth anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shootings. His flimsy excuse doesn’t come clean by pleading ignorance. His non-apology was pure gaslighting. He’s not “April”, the woman interviewed on TV who was on her way to Ottawa because her Facebook account had been shut down for terms of service violations.
Lay down with dogs, get fleas. Or as the case may be, serve Tim Hortons to “truckers”, get caught with a swastika in the background. That goes for CPC leader Erin O’Toole, too.
https://twitter.com/ctvedmonton/status/1487622113615826949?t=osaLq0iStehOtqIBZeKliQ&s=01
What excuse did Alberta Central Peace-Notley MLA Todd Loewen have for his presence in Ottawa yesterday? Or how about Taber-Warner UCP MLA Grant Hunter, who posted a photo of himself on Twitter with his grandchildren, standing between semi-trailers at the Coutts border blockade yesterday? The internet never forgets, Mr. Hunter. Screen capture is an amazing thing.
How fortuitous it was for Jason Kenney to be MIA in Washington, D.C. while we all this was going on, leaving no one in charge of this province.
GoFu**Me, who financed the racist so-called truckers storming Parliament Hill with their swastikas and “Fu** Trudeau” flags, needs to answer to our federal government for pouring $9-M ($1-M so far in the hands of the organizer) and counting of dark money-/foreign funds into this insurrection and failed coup. Enough political interference from a foreign country. This must stop.
As I said some time ago here in blog comments, racism is barely below the surface in some parts of this province. Fine Old Alberta Families who immigrated to Canada early in the 20th century brought these shameful roots north from the U.S. The KKK was once a thing among some of these FOAFs, right here in this province. It’s time more of us confronted this racist past, stood up and walked away from the Christmas dinner table, metaphorically speaking, or in the real world. Times have changed, but attitudes haven’t. Yesterday is a dividing line. Do we choose as a province and a nation to go back in time, or do we stop this once and for all? Is racism and hate the way forward for our country? I say no. How about you, Alberta and Canada? I’m willing to turn my back on my extended family, if that’s what it takes. Enough is enough.
Dave
Mr. Cooper does not seem to be one of the brighter Conservative MP’s, but the brighter ones are not running the show these days. Whether its a desperate attempt to get support back from the PPC or they see a chance to just jump on the bandwagon and hope this will somehow get them more support, the Conservatives are dangerously getting cozy with this chaotic group.
Of course, most truckers are not in Ottawa, but actually working now. A small minority can seem like a lot, especially when they bring big trucks into confined spaces and of course they have been joined by a bunch of people who aren’t truckers with grievances and crazy ideas.
It is better not to go into a crowd with no crowd control, but Mr. Cooper seems to want to rush in where wiser people would not. He might be a career politician, maybe a future hopeful Kenney to be, but this may not help his aspirations if the folks at home start to wonder if this guy is just too kooky.
tom in ontario
Mr. Blogger, it’s obvious you have a future CPC leader right in your own backyard. Mr. Cooper has the joie de vivre to be the next head honcho of the Tories, a Twitter campaign photo at the ready thoughtfully published by you today. A hand written thank you is in the mail.