The Break, by Katherena Vermette, is independent booksellers’ Alberta fiction bestseller for week ended Feb. 2

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Break – Katherena Vermette (House of Anansi Press)

2. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)

3. The Innocents – Michael Crummey (Doubleday Canada)

4. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

5. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

6. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

7. The Power – Naomi Alderman (Little, Brown and Company)

8. A Long Petal of the Sea – Isabel Allende (Random House)

9. Exhalation – Ted Chiang (Knopf)

10. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Grief Recovery Handbook – John W. James and Russell Friedman (HarperCollins)

2. Automaton Biographies – Larissa Lai (Arsenal Pulp Press) *

3. All Things Being Equal – John Mighton (Knopf Canada)

4. Talking to Strangers – Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown & Company)

5. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

6. Successful Aging – Daniel J. Levitin (Penguin)

7. Vulgar Mechanics – K.B. Thors (Coach House Books) *

8. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Penguin)

9. The North-West Is Our Mother – Jean Teillet (HarperCollins Canada)

10. One Drum – Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills