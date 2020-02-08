Alberta Politics
Winnipeg author Katherina Vermette, winner of the Governor General’s Literary Award (Photo: Not attributed, found on usask.ca).
Bestsellers

The Break, by Katherena Vermette, is independent booksellers’ Alberta fiction bestseller for week ended Feb. 2

Posted on February 08, 2020, 1:34 am
2 mins

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Break – Katherena Vermette (House of Anansi Press)
2. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)
3. The Innocents – Michael Crummey (Doubleday Canada)
4. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
5. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)
6. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)
7. The Power – Naomi Alderman (Little, Brown and Company)
8. A Long Petal of the Sea – Isabel Allende (Random House)
9. Exhalation – Ted Chiang (Knopf)
10. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Grief Recovery Handbook – John W. James and Russell Friedman (HarperCollins)
2. Automaton Biographies – Larissa Lai (Arsenal Pulp Press) *
3. All Things Being Equal – John Mighton (Knopf Canada)
4. Talking to Strangers – Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown & Company)
5. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)
6. Successful Aging – Daniel J. Levitin (Penguin)
7. Vulgar Mechanics – K.B. Thors (Coach House Books) *
8. We Have Always Been Here – Samra Habib (Penguin)
9. The North-West Is Our Mother – Jean Teillet (HarperCollins Canada)
10. One Drum – Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton
Cafe Books, Canmore
Drawn to Books, Edmonton
Glass Bookshop, Edmonton
Monkeyshines Books, Calgary
Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary
Pages on Kensington, Calgary
Shelf Life Books, Calgary
The Next Page, Calgary
Three Hills Books, Three Hills

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

The Accident of Being Lost by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson is Alberta independent bookstores’ latest fiction bestseller

Related Post

Photographer David Aaron’s ‘Edmonton Then and Now’ tops Audreys Books non-fiction bestseller list

Photographer David Aaron’s ‘Edmonton Then and Now’ tops Audreys Books non-fiction bestseller list
Climenhaga / Dec 24
Assdeep in wonder – a book of poetry – tops Audreys Edmonton bestseller list this week

Assdeep in wonder – a book of poetry – tops Audreys Edmonton bestseller list this week
Climenhaga / Mar 30
The Late Show, police procedural by Michael Connelly, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

The Late Show, police procedural by Michael Connelly, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week
Climenhaga / Aug 10
Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale returns to top of independent booksellers’ Alberta fiction bestsellers list

Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale returns to top of independent booksellers’ Alberta fiction bestsellers list
Climenhaga / Jan 25

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)