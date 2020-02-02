The Accident of Being Lost by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson is Alberta independent bookstores’ latest fiction bestseller

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Accident of Being Lost – Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (House of Anansi)

2. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood (McClelland & Stewart)

3. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

4. The Power – Naomi Alderman (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Agency – William Gibson (Penguin)

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

7. American Dirt – Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

8. Women Talking – Miriam Toews (Vintage Canada)

9. Little Fires Everywhere – Celeste Ng (Penguin)

10. The Dutch House – Ann Patchett (HarperCollins)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Successful Aging – Daniel J. Levitin (Penguin)

2. Whose Water Is It, Anyway? – Maude Barlow (ECW Press)

3. The Collected Schizophrenias – Esmé Weijun Wang (Graywolf Press)

4. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

5. Start With Why – Simon Sinek (Penguin)

6. tawâw: Progressive Indigenous Cuisine – Shane M. Chartrand * and Jennifer Cockrall-King (House of Anansi) *

7. All Our Relations – Tanya Talaga (House of Anansi)

8. The Body – Bill Bryson (Doubleday Canada)

9. The Vagina Bible – Dr. Jen Gunter (Random House)

10. Becoming Supernatural – Joe Dispenza (Hay House, Inc.)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills