Inside Jason Kenney’s troll factory: the UCP propaganda ecosystem goes after Alberta’s registered nurses

The president of the Alberta Federation of Labour called out the Canadian Taxpayers Federation yesterday for the partisan role it plays supporting of the Kenney Government’s contract demands in negotiations with the union that represents the province’s front-line registered nurses.
Calling the CTF “a secretive anti-union lobby group,” Gil McGowan ripped the supposedly non-partisan “tax watchdog” for the way it “operates openly as a part of the United Conservative Party propaganda machine, serving media the government’s talking points about the nurses’ current round of bargaining with Alberta Health Services while the government directs AHS bargaining behind the scenes.”
But as the United Nurses of Alberta’s negotiations with AHS show, when public sector unions bargain with the government of Premier Jason Kenney, they must also be prepared to deal with handpicked “expert panels,” giant multinational consulting firms, sympathetic journalists with privileged access to top officials, and publicly paid press secretaries, “issues management,” and “digital strategy” staffers all amplifying each other’s talking points.
When citizens push back against government plans and policies, they can expect to be swarmed and bullied, often quite personally, by government political staff, who quickly and unprofessionally turn into a mob of tax-supported social media trolls.
Yet for some reason, this use of tax dollars doesn’t seem to bother the CTF. Indeed, when it came to the government’s effort to bargain UNA’s contract in mainstream and social media, CTF Alberta “Director” Franco Terrazzano was happy to repeat UCP talking points in the misleading news release that prompted Mr. McGowan’s accusation the CTF is in “open collusion” with the government.
“Calling nurses’ pay and modest pensions ‘golden benefits,’ making misleading claims nurses receive ‘double pensions,’ and saying overtime for nurses who work overtime is ‘unfair,’ all show how the CTF dovetails its messaging with a government led by a premier who used to be the president and CEO of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation,” the AFL news release stated.
Clearly, though, Mr. Terrazzano’s efforts are part of a much broader strategy by the government and its allies, which illustrates how the right-wing propaganda ecosystem operates under the Trump-like UCP.
Even before bargaining for a new collective agreement between UNA and AHS began, the supposedly independent “Blue Ribbon Panel on Alberta’s Finances” headed by former Saskatchewan finance minister Janice MacKinnon (whose mandate didn’t include examining the impacts of the government’s $4.7-billion corporate tax giveaway) was calling for specific rollbacks in UNA’s collective agreement.
It turns out, as we now know, the MacKinnon Panel’s efforts were being stage managed from within the Premier’s Office.
At the same time, the $2-million “review” of AHS conducted by British-based management consultants Ernst & Young was drafting calls to gut the nurses’ contract as if collective bargaining didn’t exist, and replace many RNs with licensed practical nurses who have a narrower scope of practice and typically are lower paid for that reason.
As soon as bargaining began in mid-January, the AHS negotiating team proposed massive rollbacks that, it turned out on Feb. 2 when the review was made public, appeared to have come straight from the pages of the Ernst & Young report.
The next day, UNA President Heather Smith responded to Ernst & Young’s analysis and recommendations, noting that “Statistics Canada figures show that average weekly earnings in virtually all job categories in Alberta are higher than in all other Canadian provinces.”
“Cherry-picking health care pay and trying to use that as a club in bargaining to make nurses and other front-line health care providers alone pay for big cuts the government hopes to make is unjust and certainly won’t impress our members, the majority of whom are women,” she said in a media release.
Smith said she was troubled by the report’s recommendation the health care staffing mix should be changed to include a higher percentage of health care aides and licensed practical nurses. “These are patient care decisions that need to be made by clinicians, not accountants.”
Mr. Kenney’s publicly paid private Twitter troll army jumped on these points, trying to spin them into an attack by Ms. Smith on LPNs, presumably to try to drive a wedge between different groups of unionized nurses.
“Unfortunate that some have decided to denigrate the abilities of Licensed Practical Nurses like this,” tweeted Matt Wolf, Mr. Kenney’s $200,000-a-year “issues management” director.
“Very disappointing to see @RachelNotley echoing these smears against licensed practical nurses,” tweeted Paul Taillon, the premier’s director of “digital strategy.” Ms. Notley, the Opposition NDP leader and former premier, had re-tweeted a CBC story that referred to LPNs and health care aides as “cheaper staff” in the headline.
“‘Devaluing’ people who provide health care … like how Rachel Notley constantly insults LPNs,” tweeted Steve Buick, Press Secretary to Health Minister Tyler Shandro, taking the original accusation even farther from the truth. (Emphasis added in all cases.)
There was much more of this nonsense by other members of the publicly paid UCP political staff, but readers will get the idea from these examples.
The CTF’s Mr. Terrazzano then joined the fray on the government’s side with his press release, attacking the UNA collective agreement and supporting the UCP plan to make front-line health care workers pay for corporate tax cuts.
Within moments a web-based “news” site called the Western Standard repeated the misleading claims made by the CTF in a story headlined “Alberta nurses’ benefits should be rolled back.” It published another story attacking the UNA contract later in the day.
Rights to the Western Standard name, published as a print magazine by Rebel Media founder Ezra Levant in the mid-2000s, were recently bought by former Wildrose and UCP MLA Derek Fildebrandt. Mr. Fildebrandt, unsurprisingly, is also a former Alberta director of the CTF.
The same day, former Wildrose Party leader Danielle Smith, now a right-wing radio talk jock in Calgary, was on the air telling listeners, “United Nurses of Alberta receive two pensions, unfair overtime pay and yearly top-up bonuses.” Ms. Smith is also a former Fraser Institute apparatchik and former Alberta director of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, both of which are also key parts of the UCP support infrastrcture.
All that remains to be published is a Postmedia column by Rick Bell saying all the same things, a job he seems only to have started on Tuesday.
I think readers can understand quite well how this all fits together.
FULL DISCLOSURE: By day, the author of this blog is an employee of United Nurses of Alberta, and proud of it. This post has been amended to add mention of Danielle Smith’s talk radio show.
Dave
It’s not too surprising the Kenney government has turned its propaganda machine on full blast for its war against the nurses. Well almost everyone in the cozy right wing media and public affairs cabal seems to have their marching orders on this from central command, except perhaps the war room (to the relief of some).
In addition to his various other political talents, Mr. Kenney and his staff sure know how to direct his proxies and pawns, although they do seem inclined to micro management, which could potentially and become a hazzard and get them into trouble. I’m also not quite sure to make of the impression some of his closest twitterers give that they might work out of their mom’s basement. It does seem a bit of a frat boy club, doesn’t it?
I suppose some of those that still support the Kenney government, probably lean towards the politics of resentment and the sentiment that misery loves company. Therefore, nurses who seemed to have survived the downturn relatively unscathed are a prime target and many of them are women, which also probably makes them an apealing target for this frat boy club. They’d probably also go after doctors with more gusto if they thought they could, but they are afraid they’d get whupped.
Just Me
I was surprised to see the Western Standard rise from the dead and continue to spew its crazed venom that passes for thoughtful discourse. What can one expect from the publication that once had its origins in Ted Byfield’s old Alberta Report. When the bright notion was conceived to spread the CON fantasy nation-wide, Alberta Report (d)evolved into The Report, which found the knuckle-dragging population outside of Alberta to be not as fruitful. Eventually, the Report became the Western Standard, when Ezra Levant took it over. He longed to follow in the footsteps of his hero, His Lordship Conrad Black of Crossharbour, and become a publishing magnat of the crazy conservative bent. That initiative went downhill fast and the Western Standard folded, before it’s ownership was assumed by Rahim Jaffer impersonator, Matthew Johnson. Now, Derek Fildebrandt has taken over the whole gongshow and turned it into a forum for like-minded alt-right loonies. As well as providing helpful tips on hit & run accidents, poaching, and occasional expenses fraud, the Western Standard also serves as an adjunct to Postmedia’s Kenney-fluffing.
Given that history, it’s small wonder that nurses are now the UCP’s public enemy #1. In the 90s, Ontario’s Mike Harris turned welfare mothers into the Soviet Union when he declared war on the defenseless, all in the name of his own trickle-down mayhem. The UCP has decided to make healthcare workers their target to blame for everyone’s woes.
Memories are long for the Harris Revolution, and Doug Ford fears those memories. We’ll have to see if Alberta can learn anything from that experience.
Hana Razga
…..and don’t forget Ralph Klein’s war on health care and the nurses in the 90’s.
Jerrymacgp
“… replace many RNs with licensed practical nurses who have a narrower scope of practice and typically are lower paid for that reason. …” Meanwhile, the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta — that profession’s regulator — is expanding the scope of practice of LPNs to include more “restricted activities” formerly limited (with nursing) to RNs, and requiring their registrants to take education modules to obtain/demonstrate competence in those new activities. At the same time, LPNs are not being compensated for those increasing responsibilities with higher wages, and many — including the one I’m married to — are not impressed, specifically with their College. The line “if I wanted to be an RN, I’d have gone back to school & gotten my degree” is starting to float around among LPNs.
Death and Gravity
Interesting how the entire gang is going after two female-coded professions: nurses and teachers. I guess we can thank bully boy Kenney for making clear what will happen if a CPC government is ever again elected to a majority. The freak flag, she is flying. These people are evil and dangerous.
Hana Razga
“Interesting how the entire gang is going after two female-coded professions: nurses and teachers….”
That was also a motto for Ralph Klein in the 90’s. It seems that Jason Kenney is really really fond of Ralph Klein, even though they were not such friends in the past.
Just Me
To see evidence of the UCP’s misogynistic mindset, we need look no further than bully-boys that make up Kenney’s inner circle. While there is a sprinkling of those-with-ovaries among the UCP, they are there mainly for show, to act as the adults in the room. Wolfman, on the other hand, is the leading troll, dedicated to the practise of pulling the girls’ ponytails and wolf-calling them from the sidelines. This is the level everything has sunk to.
tom in ontario
“…making misleading claims nurses receive double ‘pensions’…”
What ‘double pensions’ is the Pee Wee Herman dress alike talking about? Government employees like MPs and other government workers earn pensions based on their earnings and years of service. Last I heard former CTF president and CEO Jason Kenney will qualify for a nice one based on his time as a federal cabinet minister and MP. Coupled with his Canada Pension Plan does Jason qualify for what his tax watchdog pal calls a ‘double pension’?
Speaking of nurses, some years ago my son was cared for by Foothills Hospital staff and later in the Tom Baker Cancer Clinic. A more dedicated and nurturing group of men and women one would be hard pressed to find, outstanding professionals one and all. As for the paid loudmouths insulting them now, they can play in traffic on the Trans Canada at rush hour.
Simon Renouf
What Premier Kenney’s supporters fail to take into account is the deep well of public support earned and enjoyed by nurses and other health care workers. Kenney can’t win a head-to-head battle against people who work on the front lines of health care. Everyone has some experience with the health care system, even if it’s visiting a loved one in hospital, and the vast, vast majority come away with respect and awe for the people working the front lines. Kenney will lose this fight.
Rocky
Readers should be reminded that while the Alberta Federation of Labour is a federation of labour unions from Alberta, a reasonably straightforward proposition, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation is four people right now, not a federation at all, does not represent taxpayers, and may not even be Canadian — it’s hard to know, since the details of their funding are a big secret. It might better be called the Club for Right Wing Big Shot Wannabes Who Read Ayn Rand in College and Thought it was a Textbook.
Abs
It’s all about gender. Most nurses are female, and women’s work is not valued by the UCP. It’s as simple as that.
These UCP are uninformed and wilfully unaware. To them, a health care aide is the same as an RN or an LPN. My experience is different, but then my frail elderly mother was a retired RN, who was assaulted by a health care aide in a care centre. The case went to court. I know the difference. Health care aides in no way have the same education as nurses (some are hired off the street). In no way do they even come close (some are hired off the street and begin work that day, with no training or education).
So how can the UCP, with no grasp of such concepts, even begin to comprehend the difference between an LPN and an RN?
If I were a young woman entering a university nursing program right now, I’d choose medicine instead. Why live in the post-Klein era where RNs are constantly under attack by a government that has no use for them? Or I’d leave this godforesaken land for greener pastures, of which there are many. Get thee the h*[[ out of Alberta, stat.
Of course, the patients will suffer, but the citizens of Alberta do not matter to the UCP. The citizens are subjects. That is all. We.do.not.matter.