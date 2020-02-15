A Small Silence, by Jumoke Verissimo atop independent Alberta booksellers fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Small Silence – Jumoke Verissimo (Cassava Republic Press)

2. Blue Bear Woman – Virginia Pesemapeo Bordeleau, translated by Susan Ouriou & Christelle Morelli (Inanna Publications)

3. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press)

4. Strange Planet – Nathan W. Pyle (HarperCollins)

5. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood (McClelland & Stewart)

6. Recipe for a Perfect Wife – Karma Brown (Penguin)

7. ʔbédayine – Kaitlyn Purcell (Metatron Press) *

8. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada)

9. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Black Cat)

10. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The North-West Is Our Mother – Jean Teillet (HarperCollins Canada)

2. Pourin’ Down Rain – Cheryl Foggo (Brush Education) * +

3. Truth and Beauty in the Canadian Rockies – Lisa Christensen (Fifth House Publishers)

4. Mindset – Carol S. Dweck, Ph.D. (Random House)

5. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

6. Vulgar Mechanics – K.B. Thors (Coach House Books) *

7. Successful Aging – Daniel J. Levitin (Penguin)

8. You Were Born for This – Chani Nicholas (HarperOne)

9. 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act – Bob Joseph (Page Two Books)

10. How to Do Nothing – Jenny Odell (Melville House)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

The independent bookstores contributing to the weekly lists are:

Audreys Books, Edmonton

Cafe Books, Canmore

Drawn to Books, Edmonton

Glass Bookshop, Edmonton

Monkeyshines Books, Calgary

Owl’s Nest Books, Calgary

Pages on Kensington, Calgary

Shelf Life Books, Calgary

The Next Page, Calgary

Three Hills Books, Three Hills