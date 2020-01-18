The Dutch House by Ann Patchett tops independent booksellers’ Alberta Fiction Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction, non-fiction and poetry titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Dutch House – Ann Patchett (HarperCollins)

2. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

3. Days by Moonlight – André Alexis (Coach House Books)

4. Son of a Trickster – Eden Robinson (Vintage Canada)

5. A Better Man – Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Watching You Without Me – Lynn Coady (House of Anansi)

7. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Dancing Cat Books)

8. Ducks, Newburyport – Lucy Ellman (Biblioasis)

9. The Innocents – Michael Crummey (Doubleday Canada)

10. My Sister, the Serial Killer – Oyinkan Braithwate (Anchor Books)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Fit Cities – Karen K. Lee (Doubleday Canada)

2. How to Make Art at the End of the World – Natalie Loveless (Duke University Press)

3. I Hope We Choose Love – Kai Cheng Thom (Arsenal Pulp Press)

4. From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

5. Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over – Alison Roman (Potter)

6. Just Enough Research – Erika Hall (A Book Apart)

7. No One is Too Small to Make a Difference – Greta Thunberg (Penguin Canada)

8. Catch & Kill – Ronan Farrow (Little Brown and Company)

9. Educated – Tara Westover (HarperCollins Canada)

10. Duchess at Home: Sweet & Savoury Recipes from My Home to Yours – Giselle

Courteau (Appetite by Penguin Random House) *

ALBERTA POETRY BESTSELLERS

1. NDN Coping Mechanisms: Notes from the Field – Billy-Ray Belcourt (House of Anansi) *

2. Hustling Verse: An Anthology of Sex Workers’ Poetry – ed. Amber Dawn and Justin Ducharme (Arsenal Pulp Press)

3. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt (Frontenac House) * +

4. This is How We Disappear – Titilope Sonuga (Write Bloody North) *

5. Bluets – Maggie Nelson (Wave Books)

6. Inquiries – Michelle Porter (Breakwater Books)

7. Quarrels – Eve Joseph (Anvil Press)

8. Autobiography of Red – Anne Carson (Vintage Canada)

9. Faces that Fled the Wind – Alycia Pirmohamed (BOAAT Press) *

10. A God Dance in Human Cloth – NASRA (Glass Buffalo Publishing) * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher