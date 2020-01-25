Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale returns to top of independent booksellers’ Alberta fiction bestsellers list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood (McClelland & Stewart)

2. Taaqtumi: An Anthology of Arctic Horror Stories – edited by Neil Christopher (Inhabit Media)

3. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje (McClelland & Stewart)

4. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

5. Strange Planet – Nathan W. Pyle (HarperCollins)

6. Reproduction – Ian Williams (Vintage Canada)

7. Women Talking – Miriam Toews (Vintage Canada)

8. Ducks, Newburyport – Lucy Ellman (Biblioasis)

9. The Break – Katherena Vermette (House of Anansi)

10. The Sympathizer – Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove/Atlantic)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. All Our Relations – Tanya Talaga (House of Anansi)

2. Canadian Modern Architecture, 1967/2017 – Elsa Lam and Graham Livesey (Princeton Architectural Press) *

3. Nature Poem – Tommy Pico (Tin House Books)

4. NDN Coping Mechanisms: Notes from the Field – Billy-Ray Belcourt (House of Anansi) *

5. No One is Too Small to Make a Difference – Greta Thunberg (Penguin Canada)

6. Disintegrate/Dissociate – Arielle Twist (Arsenal Pulp Press)

7. #IndianLovePoems – Tenille K. Campbell (Signature Editions)

8. Whereas – Layli Long Soldier (Graywolf Press)

9. Letterrs – Orlando White (Nightboat Books)

10. The Body – Bill Bryson (Doubleday Canada)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher