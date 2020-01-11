Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, old but still good, tops independent booksellers’ Alberta fiction bestsellers list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton and Glass Bookshop in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Handmaid’s Tale – Margaret Atwood (McClelland & Stewart)

2. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood (McClelland & Stewart)

3. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

4. The Dutch House – Ann Patchett (HarperCollins)

5. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

6. The Cockroach – Ian McEwan (Knopf Canada)

7. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris (HarperCollins)

8. The Alchemist – Paulo Coelho (HarperCollins)

9. The Innocents – Michael Crummey (Doubleday Canada)

10. Conversations With Friends – Sally Rooney (Crown/Archetype)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Rocky Mountain Cooking – Katie Mitzel (Appetite by Random House)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass – Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

3. Your Art Will Save Your Life – Beth Pickens (Feminist Press)

4. From the Ashes – Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster)

5. Educated – Tara Westover (HarperCollins)

6. tawâw: Progressive Indigenous Cuisine – Shane M. Chartrand * and Jennifer Cockrall-King (House of Anansi) *

7. Agent Jack – Robert Hutton (St. Martin’s Press)

8. Classic Krakauer – Jon Krakauer (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. How to Invent Everything – Ryan North (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Embers – Richard Wagamese (Douglas and McIntyre)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher