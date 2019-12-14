The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole by Charlie Mackesy tops independent booksellers’ Alberta Bestsellers list

The Book Publishers Association of Alberta recently began a collaboration with BookNet Canada to release a weekly Alberta-wide list of bestselling books based on sales made in independent bookstores across the province. The broadened scope of this provincial provides a comprehensive view of what Albertans are reading.

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

The lists are compiled by the BPAA, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

2. Reproduction – Ian Williams (Penguin Random House)

3. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood (Penguin Random House)

4. The Cockroach – Ian McEwan (Knopf Canada)

5. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles (Penguin Random House)

6. Agent Running in the Field – John le Carré (Penguin Random House)

7. The Marrow Thieves – Cherie Dimaline (Cormorant Books)

8. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Grove/Atlantic)

9. The Innocents – Michael Crummey (Doubleday Canada)

10. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead – Olga Tokarczuk and Antonia Lloyd-Jones (Penguin Random House)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The North-West Is Our Mother – Jean Teillet (HarperCollins Canada)

2. You Are Awesome – Neil Pasricha (Simon & Schuster)

3. tawâw: Progressive Indigenous Cuisine – Shane M. Chartrand * and Jennifer Cockrall-King (House of Anansi) *

4. Effin’ Birds – Aaron Reynolds (Ten Speed Press)

5. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington (self-published) *

6. Masters of the Air – Roger Gunn (Dundurn Press) *

7. Talking to Strangers – Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown & Company)

8. Duchess at Home – Giselle Courteau (Appetite by Random House) *

9. Rising – Sharon Wood (Douglas and McIntyre) *

10. The Body – Bill Bryson (Doubleday Canada)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher