Keeper’n Me, by the late Richard Wagamese, leads independent booksellers’ Alberta Bestsellers List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold by independent booksellers in Alberta during the week ended Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. This will be the last bestsellers list produced by the BPAA until 2020.

The lists are compiled by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta, and include sales at Audreys Books in Edmonton.

ALBERTA FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Keeper’n Me – Richard Wagamese (Doubleday Canada)

2. Strange Planet – Nathan W. Pyle (HarperCollins)

3. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood (McClelland & Stewart)

4. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo (Grove/Atlantic)

5. Agent Running in the Field – John le Carré (Penguin Random House)

6. Reproduction – Ian Williams (Penguin Random House)

7. The Dutch House – Ann Patchett (HarperCollins)

8. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles (Penguin Random House)

9. The Boy, the Horse, the Fox and the Mole – Charlie Mackesy (HarperCollins)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens (Doubleday Canada)

ALBERTA NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Effin’ Birds – Aaron Reynolds (Ten Speed Press)

2. Duchess at Home – Giselle Courteau (Appetite by Random House) *

3. Fantastic Fungi – ed. Paul Stamets (Insight Editions)

4. Rocky Mountain Cooking – Katie Mitzel (Appetite by Random House)

5. Up Ghost River – Alexandra Shimo and Edmund Metatawabin (Knopf Canada)

6. First Nations Education in Canada – ed. Marie Battiste and Jean Barman (University of British Columbia Press)

7. tawâw: Progressive Indigenous Cuisine – Shane M. Chartrand * and Jennifer Cockrall-King (House of Anansi) *

8. Rising – Sharon Wood (Douglas & McIntyre)

9. Power Play: Professional Hockey and the Politics of Urban Development – Jay Scherer, * David Mills, * Linda Sloan McCulloch (University of Alberta Press) * +

10. The Body – Bill Bryson (Doubleday Canada)

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher