Former Speaker Bob Wanner’s portrait, unveiled yesterday, adds a 21st Century touch to a gloomy 19th Century collection

It’s not just Alberta’s premiers who get their portraits hung in the dingy halls of the provincial Legislature Building in Edmonton, but the Assembly’s Speakers too.

Let it be said here first that the portrait of Bob Wanner, the most recent Speaker to depart that role, unveiled at the Legislature yesterday, outshines any of the recent efforts on behalf of the parade of recent premiers who have stepped lightly through those halls these past few years.

Mr. Wanner, the former NDP MLA for Medicine Hat, accomplished this unexpected achievement by turning to a “sports artist” of all things — one Joe Versikaitis of Calgary. This just goes to show one ought not to be snooty about such matters.

Mr. Versikaitis, a native of Venezuela, is nevertheless a former Hatter himself — as residents of the sunny southeastern Alberta city are known. For its part, the Hat is best known for imperial literary icon Rudyard Kipling’s famous observation that the place has “all hell for a basement,” a reference to the natural gas beneath the place that presumably fetched not that much less in 1907 than it does today.

But I digress. Whether Mr. Wanner turned to Mr. Versikaitis because of his artistic skill or because he was a former Hatter matters not. We Albertans have done well from his effort.

The gloomy gallery of 13 departed Speakers will benefit mightily from Mr. Versikaitis’s lively touch, quite true to the former social worker who was his subject and far more engaging than the bleak 19th Century style favoured by most Speakers’ portraitists well into the 20th Century. This is an appropriate portrayal of the first Speaker to have his picture grace the hitherto dreary collection in the 21st.

As for the premiers’ portraits, the posthumous painting of Jim Prentice unveiled in February is the most dignified since Ernest Manning’s baleful image was hung. Some of the previous efforts commissioned by other recent premiers have led to the reasonable suggestion in this space that if Albertans are going to have to pay for these things, former premiers and Speakers ought not necessarily be allowed to pick their own portraitists. A couple are awful enough to frighten small children.

Mr. Wanner’s portrait was not the only painting of a politician to be unveiled yesterday. So was the official portrait of former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne, Ontario’s first woman premier.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who defeated Ms. Wynne in June 2018, unveiled the former Liberal premier’s portrait at a surprisingly genial event last night at Queen’s Park in Toronto, as the Ontario Legislature is known.

Alert readers will recall that on her visit to the Alberta Legislature in 2016, Ms. Wynne was heckled by former Wildrose Party MLA Derek Fildebrandt, who is unlikely to ever have his portrait hung in any legislature, anywhere.