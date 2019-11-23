Author-illustrator Mike Boldt’s Bad Dog tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List for week ended Nov. 17

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Nov. 17, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Bad Dog – Mike Boldt *

2. Feral – Nicole Luiken *

3. The Saga of the Jack of Spades – Chase Kantor * and Daniel Schneider * +

4. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood

5. The Dutch House – Ann Patchett

6. Once Upon a River – Diane Setterfield

7. The Secret Commonwealth – Philip Pullman

8. Agent Running in the Field – John le Carré

9. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles

10. The Nickel Boys – Colson Whitehead

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. tawâw: Progressive Indigenous Cuisine – Shane M. Chartrand * and Jennifer Cockrall-King *

2. Power Play: Professional Hockey and the Politics of Urban Development – Jay Scherer, * David Mills, * Linda Sloan McCulloch * +

3. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference – Greta Thunberg

4. From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way – Jesse Thistle

5. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, * and Winnie Yeung * +

6. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know – Malcolm Gladwell

7. Our Living History – Carolina Roemmich *

8. Power Shift: The Longest Revolution – Sally Armstrong

9. Duchess at Home: Sweet & Savoury Recipes from My Home to Yours – Giselle Courteau *

10. Educated – Tara Westover

The fiction bestseller for the week ended Oct. 27 was The Red Chesterfield by Edmonton’s Wayne Arthurson, and the non fiction bestseller was From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way by Jesse Thistle.

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher