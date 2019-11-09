Above the Star and Below the Moon, both by Alexis Marie Chute, are No. 1 & 2 on Edmonton Bestseller List for week ended Nov. 3

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Nov. 3, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Above the Star – Alexis Marie Chute *

2. Below the Moon – Alexis Marie Chute *

3. NDN Coping Mechanisms: Notes from the Field – Billy-Ray Belcourt*

4. Finding Callidora – Stella Leventoyannis Harvey

5. Agent Running in the Field – John le Carré

6. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood

7. The Ventriloquists – E.R. Ramzipoor

8. Collision Course – Doug Morrison * +

9. Blue Moon – Lee Child

10. Flights – Olga Tokarczuk

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The North-West Is Our Mother: The Story of Louis Riel’s People, the Métis Nation – Jean Teillet

2. Power Play: Professional Hockey and the Politics of Urban Development – Jay Scherer, * David Mills, * Linda Sloan McCulloch * +

3. The Vagina Bible: The Vagina and the Vulva–separating the myth from the medicine – Dr. Jen Gunter

4. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know – Malcolm Gladwell

5. Duchess at Home: Sweet & Savoury Recipes from My Home to Yours – Giselle Courteau *

6. From Where I Stand: Rebuilding Indigenous Nations for a Stronger Canada – Jody Wilson-Raybould

7. Me: Elton John’s Official Autobiography – Elton John

8. Rising: Becoming the First Canadian Woman to Summit Everest – Sharon Wood *

9. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference – Greta Thunberg

10. Morning Glory on the Vine: Early Songs and Drawings – Joni Mitchell

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

Once again, my apologies for missing last week’s bestseller list. My excuse is the same as the last time this happened, being busy with election and budget stories on a blog that is, after all, not my day job. The fiction bestseller for the week ended Oct. 27 was Agent Running in the Field by John le Carré, and the non fiction bestseller was Power Play: Professional Hockey and the Politics of Urban Development by Jay Scherer, David Mills, and Linda Sloan McCulloch.