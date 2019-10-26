Red Deer-raised author Anar Ali’s Night of Power tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Oct. 20, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Night of Power – Anar Ali *

2. Girl, Woman, Other – Bernardine Evaristo

3. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood

4. An Honest Woman – JoAnn McCaig *

5. The Innocents – Michael Crummey

6. Spin Out – Steven Sandor *

7. The Book of Joan – Lidia Yuknavitch

8. The Last Train to London – Meg Waite Clayton

9. The Secret Commonwealth – Philip Pullman

10. Empire of Wild – Cherie Dimaline

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. When Days Are Long: Nurse in the North – Amy Wilson

2. With You By Bike: One Couple’s Life-Changing Journey Around the World – Katrina Rosen * +

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know – Malcolm Gladwell

4. From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way – Jesse Thistle

5. Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love – Jonathan Van Ness

6. On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal – Naomi Klein

7. The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays – Esmé Weijun Wang

8. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, * and Winnie Yeung * +

9. From Where I Stand: Rebuilding Indigenous Nations for a Stronger Canada – Jody Wilson-Raybould

10. Me: Elton John’s Official Autobiography – Elton John

My apologies for missing last week’s bestseller list, the product of being busy with election and budget stories on a blog that is, after all, not my day job. The fiction bestseller for the week ended Oct. 13 was Riverlines: Poems of Time and Place Along the North Saskatchewan River by Douglas Elves, and the non-fiction bestseller was No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference by Greta Thunberg.

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher