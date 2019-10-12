Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments leads Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List for week ended Oct. 6

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Oct. 6, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood

2. The Eater of Dreams – Kat Cameron *

3. The Secret Commonwealth – Philip Pullman

4. Ten Cents a Pound – Nhung N. Tran-Davies *

5. A Better Man – Louise Penny

6. The Innocents – Michael Crummey

7. Women Talking – Miriam Toews

8. Empire of Wild – Cherie Dimaline

9. Dual Citizens – Alix Ohlin

10. NDN Coping Mechanisms: Notes from the Field – Billy-Ray Belcourt *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Girl Who Rode A Shark & Other Stories of Daring Women – Ailsa Ross *

2. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know – Malcolm Gladwell

3. Truth Be Told: My Journey Through Life and the Law – Beverley McLachlin

4. On Fire: The Burning Case for a Green New Deal – Naomi Klein

5. Homelands: Life on the Edge of the South African Dream – Pieter de Vos *

6. Permanent Record – Edward Snowden

7. When Days are Long: Nurse is in the North – Amy Wilson\

8. Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion – Jia Tolentino

9. She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement – Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

10. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth – Rachel Maddow

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher