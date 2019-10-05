A Better Man, by Louise Penny, remains atop Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller List for week ended Sept. 29

ere are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Sept. 29, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Better Man – Louise Penny

2. Akin – Emma Donoghue

3. All the Wrong Places – Joy Fielding

4. Please Stand By – Carolyn Bennett

5. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood

6. Waterline Immersion – Conrad Scott * +

7. Broke City – Wendy McGrath * +

8. Immigrant City – David Bezmozgis

9. let us not think of them as barbarians – Peter Midgley * +

10. The Water Dancer – Ta-Nehisi Coates

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Wake: The Deadly Legacy of a Newfoundland Tsunami – Linden MacIntyre

2. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, * and Winnie Yeung * +

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know – Malcolm Gladwell

4. tawâw: Progressive Indigenous Cuisine – Shane M. Chartrand * and Jennifer Cockrall-King *

5. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference – Greta Thunberg

6. Us – Satya Das*

7. Truth Be Told: My Journey Through Life and the Law – Beverley McLachlin

8. The Orange Shirt Story: The True Story of Orange Shirt Day – Phyllis Webstad

9. The Vagina Bible: The Vagina and the Vulva–separating the myth from the medicine – Dr. Jen Gunter

10. When Days are Long: Nurse is in the North – Amy Wilson

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher