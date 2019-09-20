Which is more distressing, the idiocy of our PM or the hypocrisy of our Opposition leader?

Which is more distressing, the immaturity and sheer idiocy of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or the nauseating hypocrisy of Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer?
One of them, sad to say, is still the most likely person to emerge as prime minister of Canada after Oct. 21.
The former dressed up in blackface at an age and a moment in history when there was no longer any possible excuse for a decent adult to do that. Then he hid it from his own Liberal Party and failed to make an honest disclosure and apology at a time and place the resulting furor could have been managed.
The latter, having failed repeatedly to curb the worst tendencies of his own Conservative MPs and strategists, and after hanging around himself with Yellow Vest creeps and white nationalists, said he’ll stand by his racist and homophobic candidates as long as they say they’re sorry. But no apology is acceptable when it comes to his chief opponent.
“I accept the fact that people make mistakes in the past and can own up to that and accept that,” Mr. Scheer said recently. Except when he doesn’t accept it, of course.
To give Mr. Trudeau such credit as we can, at least his apologies have sounded sincere, which is more than you can say for some of Mr. Scheer’s forgiven candidates.
This is particularly distressing because for most progressive Canadians two other party leaders — Jagmeet Singh of the New Democratic Party and Elizabeth May of the Green Party — both look better in comparison today, but still don’t have much chance of forming government.
It’s all very well for deeply committed partisans to condemn strategic voting, but for most progressive Canadians it’s a harsh reality of Canada’s first-past-the-post system, which Mr. Trudeau promised to reform, and didn’t.
It’s even more distressing because we understand the bleak reality that for all the Liberals’ and their leader’s multitude of sins, another Conservative government would still do far more harm to the country we love.
Which brings us to the next calculation, what the impact of this uproar will be on Mr. Trudeau’s fortunes in the election on Oct. 21?
When the photo bomb dropped, Mr. Trudeau’s party and Mr. Scheer’s were neck and neck in most polls, for whatever that’s worth. The Liberals were deemed by most commentators to have the most “efficient” vote, and therefore a slight edge.
Does this upset that calculation? Or, as a family member living abroad asked me this afternoon, “is Trudeau sunk?”
Professional prognosticators employed by mainstream media seem to be tilting toward the analysis it will, and he is.
I am not so sure for the following reasons:
First, whether or not Mr. Trudeau recovers doesn’t really have much to do with the specific details of the trouble he’s got himself into.
If Canadians are sick of him, he’s sunk.
If they’re not sick of him, the crisis will be over for all intents and purposes in a couple of days, and he’s not sunk.
And it’s not yet clear, especially given the realistic alternatives, if Canadians are sick of him.
As bad as this is for the Liberals, it’s better that it happened now than in two weeks, which makes me wonder, seriously, who leaked the incriminating high school annual photo to Time Magazine?
The Conservatives, of course, will do their best to keep this issue front and centre, even if it turns out most non-Conservative voters say pfffft. So their media narrative will be that he’s sunk.
It’s funny to say this will be hard to explain to your racist uncle who hates the Trudeaus, but he’s probably going to vote Conservative anyway, and the party, understandably, will do its best to shore up such voters.
The NDP want their missing mojo back, so their narrative will be similar to that of the Conservatives.
As for the Greens, despite Ms. May’s tweet she was “deeply shocked” at the revelation, so far their narrative is not really clear. Some political calculations are being made there, I’d guess.
Media will continue to push this too — not just because it’s a good story, although it is, but because both Postmedia and the Globe and Mail have faced recent criticism about offensive commentary in their pages and this is an excellent opportunity to, as they say, restore their virginity.
So what will Canadians decide? Nobody really knows at this instant, but the herd instinct will be clear soon enough. My hot-take guess is it will be less than the Conservatives hope or the media predicts.
Remember back in 2011 when it looked as if the NDP was on a roll and then a story appeared saying leader Jack Layton had been “found” by police in a rub-and-tug massage parlour 15 years before?
The night the news broke, I thought, “That’s it. He’s done.”
I couldn’t have been more wrong.
The next day Mr. Layton’s approval ratings jumped. Maybe that was because voters thought the report was just a sleazy Conservative smear. Maybe it was because they thought it didn’t matter.
Whatever their reasons were, it made no difference. The Orange Wave reached its highest crest under Mr. Layton’s leadership and, had he not died of cancer later that year after briefly serving as Opposition leader, he might well be running for his second term as prime minister by now.
Is this situation analogous? Not exactly. But when it comes to the imponderables of political calculations, what matters is how voters react.
And as Harold Wilson, the Labour politician who was Britain’s prime minister from 1964 to 1970 and again from 1974 to 1976, famously and accurately observed: “A week is a long time in politics.”
There are four weeks and three days until election day.
ronmac
Trudeau missed an amazing opportunity to turn a negative into a positive here. He should have claimed he covered himself with tar sands crude and was demonstrating at this early age his support for Alberta’s energy sector. Oh well…
Ryan Spinney
That the NDP doesn’t have a shot is a self reinforcing lie, there is more then enough voters willing to vote NDP. You can just look at how people are leaning right now, the more important numbers are how big of a pool of potential voters each party has, and the NDPs pool is big enough to win this election.
Farmer Brian
The hypocrisy of the opposition leader? I would say that it is Justin Trudeau that is guilty of hypocrisy! The federal Liberal’s have a war room dedicated to digging up dirt on opposition candidates. They wanted 1 conservative candidate turfed for something he said in high school. But when it comes to Justin Trudeau, well he expects to get away with an apology. Look at the groping incident that happened 18 years ago in B.C. this was Justin’s response: “People experience things differently and we have to be more thoughtful.” If that was one of his MP’s that person would have been turfed. So back to the black face incident of today, if that was any other MP they would be done, if it was Andrew Scheer he would have been forced to resign in the first 24 hrs, but no it is Justin Trudeau he just apologizes and moves on. The SNC-Lavelin affair demonstrated that he has no ethical compass, this incident shows he has no morals and yet David you still prefer him as our next Prime Minister?!?! As a Canadian I will be embarrassed if he continues to represent our country on the world stage. Enjoy your day.
Simon Renouf
A wag I know commented that it’s probably a cynical Liberal ploy to show Calgary voters that Justin’s a regular guy.
Farmer Dave
Time magazine (Time), a U.S. company, why would they be meddling and influencing the Canadian election at this time, and we are worried about Russian meddling and influencing a Canadian election. And why did Time wait until the Canadian election was called to publicize this story when it appears they could have done so long ago. I wonder how much money Time has contributed and to which Political parties and to name them. I doubt they have the intestinal fortitude to do so. What Trudeau has done in the past was totally wrong however if he had done so while seeking office or leadership for the Liberal party this story would be totally troublesome. I think there is more to this story and Time plus other Media have some explaining to do how and why they broke this story.
John A
I predict the Liberals will jump in the polls. Just a hunch based on several factors but the public generally are very forgiving towards those who fall and ask to be forgiven while humbly apologizing for their indiscretions.
Murphy
This story seems to serve as the current daily affirmation that we are doomed. Given the contexts of Trudeau’s shennanigans, there is essentially no evidence that his behaviour was a manifestation of racism. We are living in an era when racists are feeling confident enough to publicly espouse their infantile and illogical viewpoints in very clear statements, frequently with little or no political consequences. Secularism and the belief in human equality are being squeezed out of the minds of folks in the industrialized nations via the machinations of the nexus of greed and superstition that holds together the forces of neoliberalism and imperialism. I find it sadly amusing that the leader of NDP, once nominal heirs to the mantle of CCF, wears a magic hat and three thousand dollars worth of clothing when he addresses the public. As a secular humanist, I long ago rejected the trappings of my ancestral superstitions, what with all the molesting, repression and such, and I can’t “get behind” a leader in 2019 who is an adherent to this atavism:
“In 1699 at the first Amrit Sanchar (ceremony), Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, bestowed the honor for Sikhs to wear the five articles of faith at all times with a promise that by following the teachings of the Guru and keeping ourselves distinct we would have his undying power and support.”
https://www.sikhdharma.org/khalsa-wearing-five-ks/
H.L. Mencken, an actual racist, was nevertheless entirely accurate in his characterization of our acceptance of absurd leadership in a “democracy”:
“It is as if a hungry man, set before a banquet prepared by master cooks and covering a table an acre in area, should turn his back upon the feast and stay his stomach by catching and eating flies.”