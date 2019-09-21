Alberta Politics
Former Edmonton Journal writer and editor Satya Das (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).
Bestsellers

Us, by Edmonton’s Satya Brata Das, leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestseller List this week

Posted on September 21, 2019, 12:38 am
57 secs

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Sept. 1, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood
2. Taking the Lead – Karen Spafford-Fitz *
3. Just Three – Lorna Schultz Nicholson *
4. Watch Out – Alison Hughes *
5. Salt and Ashes – Adrienne Drobnies
6. The Innocents – Michael Crummey
7. A Better Man – Louise Penny
8. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles
9. NDN Coping Mechanisms – Billy-Ray Belcourt *
10. The Institute – Stephen King

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Us – Satya Brata Das *
2. Rush to Danger: Medics in the Line of Fire – Ted Barris
3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know – Malcolm Gladwell
4. Vistas of the West: Poems and Visuals of Nature – Doris Daley, * Larry Kapustka, * Susan Kristoferson, * Lorene Shyba * +
5. The Vagina Bible: The Vagina and the Vulva–separating the myth from the medicine – Dr. Jen Gunter
6. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington *
7. Hello I Want to Die, Please Fix Me: Depression in the First Person – Anna Mehler Paperny
8. Daring to Drive: A Saudi Woman’s Awakening – Manal al-Sharif
9. The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays – Esmé Weijun Wang
10. From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way – Jesse Thistle

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Billy-Ray Belcourt’s NDN Coping Mechanisms tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller List

Related Post

Billy-Ray Bellcourt’s This Wound is a World returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Billy-Ray Bellcourt’s This Wound is a World returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List
Climenhaga / Aug 9
A Grain of Rice by Nhung Tran-Davies tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list this week

A Grain of Rice by Nhung Tran-Davies tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list this week
Climenhaga / Nov 17
This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt from the Driftpile Cree Nation tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List

This Wound is a World by Billy-Ray Belcourt from the Driftpile Cree Nation tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List
Climenhaga / Jun 28
This Accident of Being Lost and two others by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson on Audreys bestseller lists for last week

This Accident of Being Lost and two others by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson on Audreys bestseller lists for last week
Climenhaga / Apr 13

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)