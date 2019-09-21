Us, by Edmonton’s Satya Brata Das, leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestseller List this week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Sept. 1, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood

2. Taking the Lead – Karen Spafford-Fitz *

3. Just Three – Lorna Schultz Nicholson *

4. Watch Out – Alison Hughes *

5. Salt and Ashes – Adrienne Drobnies

6. The Innocents – Michael Crummey

7. A Better Man – Louise Penny

8. Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club – Megan Gail Coles

9. NDN Coping Mechanisms – Billy-Ray Belcourt *

10. The Institute – Stephen King

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Us – Satya Brata Das *

2. Rush to Danger: Medics in the Line of Fire – Ted Barris

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know – Malcolm Gladwell

4. Vistas of the West: Poems and Visuals of Nature – Doris Daley, * Larry Kapustka, * Susan Kristoferson, * Lorene Shyba * +

5. The Vagina Bible: The Vagina and the Vulva–separating the myth from the medicine – Dr. Jen Gunter

6. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington *

7. Hello I Want to Die, Please Fix Me: Depression in the First Person – Anna Mehler Paperny

8. Daring to Drive: A Saudi Woman’s Awakening – Manal al-Sharif

9. The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays – Esmé Weijun Wang

10. From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way – Jesse Thistle

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher