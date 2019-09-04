‘Blue-Ribbon Panel’ report sets stage for full-blown austerity, private health care, soaring tuition and much more

The recommendations of the Kenney Government’s “blue-ribbon panel” on Alberta’s finances yesterday went further over the top than you’d even have expected from a report ginned up by a couple of Fraser Institute ringers, a former bank president, and a few additional followers of the government’s low-tax, market-fundamentalist ideology.
As anticipated, the report called for a full-blown austerity program that includes cuts of “at least” $600 million a year from the province’s operating budget, plenty of health-care privatization, an end to limits on tuition fees, and war with the province’s public sector unions —which the United Conservative Party clearly thinks, quite possibly correctly, it has the political capital right now to win.
Answers to reporters’ questions by panel chair Janice MacKinnon and Finance Minister Travis Toews at the news conference in Calgary, however, also offer hints we may see post-secondary institutions, high schools and hospitals closed down, and a wage cut for the province’s physicians.
Closing hospitals and schools, of course, especially if it’s done in the UCP’s rural heartland, would bring the pain of austerity right to the party’s electoral base. And despite a few tries over the years, no Alberta Conservative party has yet picked a fight with the docs it could win.
Maybe Premier Jason Kenney thinks his government can throw doctors enough privatization bones to win them over, or that the NDP’s deal with the Alberta Medical Association last year gave them enough control over the health care system to be satisfied with a smaller paycheque. But don’t count on that.
Even Don Braid, the fervently pro-UCP Calgary Herald’s political columnist, termed this “a radical document” that could make the upheaval in the 1990s by Ralph Klein’s radical restructuring seem mild in comparison when the stuff starts hitting the fan.
It is quite clear, as was said in this space before the report was released, that this is not a legitimate study but a political document intended to justify what the government has already decided to do. But no one can dispute that back in April Alberta voters gave the UCP a mandate to do pretty much whatever they please.
The report stoutly denies the province has a revenue problem – and Dr. MacKinnon, the former Saskatchewan finance minister notorious for closing 52 rural hospitals in that province in the late 1990s, returned to that theme in the news conference, claiming “we don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem.”
This is ironic, given that the UCP has just blown a $4.5-billion hole in the budget with a massive corporate tax giveaway that is unlikely, if the study of economics is any guide, to live up to its billing as a “job-creating” policy.
In light of her personal history, Dr. MacKinnon’s reference in the news conference to “fewer hospitals” must have made eyes bug out in some quarters.
The report also calls for the government to use legislation to impose collective agreements containing wage freezes or cuts on public employees, which is sure to be challenged as bargaining in bad faith and a violation of union members’ constitutionally protected right to bargain collectively. So in addition to everything else, expect the courts to have to weigh in.
Other recommendations and comments hinted at elimination of post-secondary institutions (Athabasca University, perhaps?), sell-offs of Crown land (without consultations with First Nations?), disposal of “surplus assets” (ATB Financial?), and “tackling all the issues facing business, not just taxes” (right to work laws?). At this point, though, it’s hard to know for certain what the government has in mind because the language of the report is heavily cloaked in rhetorical code words familiar to any student of neoliberal governance.
Rest assured, though, the fallout from the program this report introduces won’t be pretty, and things may get exciting at times.
As blogger Dave Cournoyer pointed out in his Daveberta.ca blog yesterday, part of the blame for this sorry state of affairs must be assigned to previous governments, including that of New Democrat Rachel Notley, because they “did not fix Alberta’s revenue problems when they had the chance.”
‘It’s an ugly story, the Janice MacKinnon story’
Dr. MacKinnon, one of the Fraser Institute associates referenced earlier in this post, elicited a bitter social media response yesterday from Brian Topp, a senior political advisor to former Saskatchewan Premier Roy Romanow during some of the years the “blue-ribbon panel” chair served in that province’s NDP cabinet.
“You dream of being an NDP Premier in Saskatchewan — a successor to Tommy Douglas, hoping to occupy his office, to sit behind his desk,” wrote Mr. Topp, who was also a top aide to Alberta premier Rachel Notley after her election in 2015 and a candidate to lead the federal NDP after the death of Jack Layton.
“You look around the Cabinet and caucus table, the people who know you best; it gradually dawns on you that not a single colleague would support you and that most loathe you,” he continued. “So you quit; you use your NDP credentials to attack your former party for a decade; and you join the other side — doubling down on your darkest obsessions, the ones that cost you your political career. It’s an ugly story, the Janice MacKinnon story.” (Emphasis added.)
Commenting on Mr. Topp’s post, Dwain Lingenfelter, leader of the Saskatchewan NDP from 2009 to 2011, accused Dr. MacKinnon of rewriting that province’s history to suit herself and the Alberta UCP. “For the former minister of Social Services to take the credit for balancing the budget when she wasn’t the minister of Finance when all the heavy lifting happened is a little rich,” he commented.
The entire conversation on Facebook is worth a look.
Like that of panel member Bev Dahlby, a University of Calgary economist, the contents of Dr. MacKinnon’s “author page” have recently disappeared from the Fraser Institute’s website.
CovKid
“Blue Ribbon”: who do they think they’re kidding? The only qualification is that they’re programmed into the Conservative pattern of transferring wealth into private hands.
That MacKinnon should use her background as an NDP Finance Minister to achieve this is an abomination and should be condemned by her previous boss who gave her any credibility, Roy Romonow.
ronmac
They don’t call him Kamikaze Ken for nothing.
Expat Albertan
Thanks for that, David. I never understood how an NDPer could be the champion of austerity…now I know.
minister if Social Services
David Climenhaga
Thanks, fixed. DJC
J.E. Molnar
So it appears another conservative dumpster fire is about to ignite in Alberta.
By ignoring the taxation side of Alberta’s balance sheet as a generator of revenue, this collection of tendentious market-fundamentalist thinkers is prepared to dismiss as much as $8.2 billion annually from provincial coffers. That’s the amount Alberta would receive if they taxed at the same rates as B.C. Hopefully the NDP is prepared for a fulsome debate and prepared also to shed some light on the taxation side of the ledger. When Albertans have the full story, only then will Kenney’s charade and sleight of hand be properly exposed for what it is — smoke and mirrors propaganda designed to attack public services and public sector workers. Do not spare any expense NDP.
Geoffrey Pounder
Strong words from Brian Topp against Janice MacKinnon.
Wasn’t Topp the chief architect of Premier Notley’s shift to the right? Did he not oversee the royalty review? Whose idea was it to try to outconservative the conservatives on energy and climate issues?
Then-Edmonton Journal columnist Graham Thomson called then-chief of staff Topp the “most powerful person in the Alberta government” and the “architect of much of the government’s aggressive agenda”. “It is difficult to overstate Topp’s influence on, and importance to, Notley and her government.”
“Think of the government’s agenda the past 19 months and pretty much everything is covered in Topp’s fingerprints: the REVIEW OF ENERGY ROYALTIES; a new CLIMATE CHANGE STRATEGY; a carbon tax; revamping the province’s electricity market; boosting the minimum wage; hiking corporate taxes; banning political donations from corporations and unions; limiting campaign spending; borrowing billions of dollars for infrastructure projects; GETTING FEDERAL APPROVAL FOR A PIPELINE PROJECT TO TIDEWATER.”
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/graham-thomson-notleys-chief-of-staff-brian-topp-resigns
Political Ranger
Lot’s of light and sound here but maybe mostly smoke and mirrors. Let’s not forget an (perhaps the most) important axiom of successful politics in Canada, campaign from the right (or left) but govern from the middle.
These nutty fruitcakes can mouth platitudes and stroke each other all they want but it’s very unlikely that citizens will tolerate much of the more egregious results alluded to, even here in Alberta. Remember that only 35% of the voting population elected this bunch of wing nuts and while the evangelical mouth-breathers in rural ridings will support their UCP MLA to the last pitchfork it’s a much more tenuous situation for MLA’s in the urban and suburban ridings.
At present, the UCP has 63 seats, a 19 seat surplus to hold a majority. A few years ago we saw 12 members cross the floor in our province, yesterday we saw 14 cross over in New Brunswick and in ol’ Blighty we saw 1 cross over (because that was all that was needed to make the point).
I’m not convinced that any sane and sober (if any such exist) UCP member in an urban riding will tolerate the mad, lunatic ravings of the crazed far-right of their party.
David Climenhaga
You’re uncharacteristically upbeat today, Ranger. You certainly have more faith in the current UCP Caucus than I do. DJC
Hana Razga
Yup, Conservative times are hard times for the ordinary people. It has always been thus. It is heartbreaking to see the undoing of the work of the NDP government, the only one in recent memory truly for the ordinary people and families….
Dave
If it were some other politician, I would say this panel report was a trial balloon, as it is far from the modest cuts proposed in the election and the financial situation if anything has improved slightly since then. However, I don’t think trial balloons are Mr. Kenney’s style.
It is ironic the report referenced $600 million a year to balance the budget. Wouldn’t that have been covered if Mr. Kenney did not cut taxes for large corporations? It seems to a strange way to go about solving a problem – you have a hole, dig it deeper and then forbid your blue ribbon panel from addressing what you just did. In any event, I suspect Alberta will be in for a bumpy ride for the next several years as Mr. Kenney and his panel seem to have austerity fever.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Athabasca University is not around in a year and possibly a post secondary institution in Calgary too, although perhaps he will avoid the theatrics of blowing up an old building a la Klein. I’m not sure there will be a great savings by renaming hospitals as clinics, but the Conservatives approach to health care in the past seemed to involve a lot of renaming and reshuffling to give the appearance of action. Rural UCP MLA’s may develop some backbone when their own rural hospitals are threatened with closure, so I am not sure that will actually happen. Also, doctors, who probably have few friends in the UCP, should not be underestimated either.
Mr. Kenney does have some political capital to spend, we’ll see how much of it he decides to use. The broader the cuts, the more it will cost him politically and political capital is not necessarily a renewable resource. Mr. Klein had the good fortune of charm and rising gas and oil prices to blunt the effects of his cuts. At this point, it doesn’t seem Mr. Kenney will be as blessed or fortunate.
Despite of the whining and moaning of the last few years, this is not the great depression, Alberta is still a well off province (still more so than most other provinces) and its citizens expect a fairly high level of government services. While I wish the long serving PC’s were more candid with voters about our financial situation, I have a feeling voters did not want to hear the message at the time, so it was put off and I certainly don’t blame Premier Notley who was preoccupied with cleaning up after them and dealing with the economic situation. Ironically, I have a feeling once the effect of Kenney’s cuts are felt, it might be the thing to prompt a more balanced discussion that the real solution to our financial shortfall not only involves the spending side, but structural issues on the revenue side as well. Until then, its back to riding the PC, now UCP, financial roller coaster – spend when oil prices are high, cut when they are low.
Bruce Turton
The interview of MacKinnon on the Edmonton, CBC morning radio show elicited first and foremost the ‘master of spin’ rhetoric coming out of her mouth at every question. The turn of phrase was not only cavalier, but masked the doctrinaire boondoggle we shall all be experiencing all too soon. The word “cut” cannot be used, but will be our ‘new world order’ pdq.