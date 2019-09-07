Billy-Ray Belcourt’s NDN Coping Mechanisms tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Sept. 1, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. NDN Coping Mechanisms: Notes from the Field – Billy-Ray Belcourt *

2. A Better Man – Louise Penny

3. Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp *

4. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman

5. The Innocents – Michael Crummey

6. The German Midwife – Mandy Robotham

7. We Were the Lucky Ones – Georgia Hunter

8. The Golden Tresses of the Dead – Alan Bradley

9. My Sister, the Serial Killer – Oyinkan Braithwaite

10. The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way – Jesse Thistle

2. The Vagina Bible: The Vagina and the Vulva – separating the myth from the medicine – Dr. Jen Gunter

3. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference – Greta Thunberg

4. The Wake: The Deadly Legacy of a Newfoundland Tsunami – Linden MacIntyre

5. Educated – Tara Westover

6. Three Women – Lisa Taddeo

7. Breaking the Ocean: A Memoir of Race, Rebellion, and Reconciliation – Annahid Dashtgard

8. Sir Elton: The Definitive Biography – Philip Norman

9. The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays – Esmé Weijun Wang

10. D is for Dementia (children’s) – Lori Chenger *

NOTE: My apologies for missing the past couple of bestsellers’ lists. I was on the road for a couple of weeks.

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher