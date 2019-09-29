A Better Man, by Louise Penny, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller List for week ended Sept. 22

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Sept. 22, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Better Man – Louise Penny

2. The Difference – Marina Endicott *

3. The Testaments – Margaret Atwood

4. The Red Chesterfield – Wayne Arthurson *

5. The Institute – Stephen King

6. Red, White & Royal Blue – Casey McQuiston

7. The Rupert Annual 2020 – Alfred Bestall, John Harold and Stuart Trotter

8. NDN Coping Mechanisms: Notes from the Field – Billy-Ray Belcourt *

9. The Innocents – Michael Crummey

10. Fleishman is in Trouble – Taffy Brodesser-Akner

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. When Days are Long: Nurse in the North – Amy Wilson

2. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, * and Winnie Yeung * +

3. There and Gone – Bruce Buchanan

4. Power Shift: The Longest Revolution – Sally Armstrong

5. The Vagina Bible: The Vagina and the Vulva–separating the myth from the medicine – Dr. Jen Gunter

6. On Fire: The Burning Case for a Green New Deal – Naomi Klein

7. From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way – Jesse Thistle

8. Wisdom Engaged: Traditional Knowledge for Northern Community Well-Being – Leslie Main Johnson (editor) * +

9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know – Malcolm Gladwell

10. The Trudeau Formula – Martin Lukacs

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher