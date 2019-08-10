The 2019 Where the Wild Things Fringe Festival Guide tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Aug. 4, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

FICTION FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Nickel Boys – Colson Whitehead

2. The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak *

3. Alis the Aviator (children’s) – Danielle Metcalfe-Chenail * and Kalpna Patel

4. The Melting Queen – Bruce Cinnamon * +

5. Don’t You Forget About Me – Mhairi McFarlane

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong

7. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens

8. The Waiter – Matias Faldbakken

9. This Place: 150 Years Retold – Various Contributors, Foreword by Alicia Elliott

10. The Winemaker’s Wife – Kristen Harmel

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. 2019 Where the Wild Things Fringe Festival Guide – Fringe Theatre Festival *

2. Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Esprit Radisson – Mark Bourrie

3. From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way – Jesse Thistle

4. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference – Greta Thunberg

5. The Prairie Table – Karlynn Johnston *

6. Lands of Lost Borders – Kate Harris

7. Dare to Lead – Brené Brown

8. Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good – adrienne maree brown

9. I am fifteen and I do not want to die – Christine Arnothy

10. Hunting LeRoux: The Inside Story of the DEA Takedown of a Criminal Genius and His Empire – Elaine Shannon

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher