Alberta Politics
Image: Edmonton Fringe Festival.
Bestsellers

The 2019 Where the Wild Things Fringe Festival Guide tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Non-Fiction Bestseller List

Posted on August 10, 2019, 1:15 am
55 secs

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Aug. 4, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

FICTION FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Nickel Boys – Colson Whitehead
2. The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak *
3. Alis the Aviator (children’s) – Danielle Metcalfe-Chenail * and Kalpna Patel
4. The Melting Queen – Bruce Cinnamon * +
5. Don’t You Forget About Me – Mhairi McFarlane
6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous – Ocean Vuong
7. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens
8. The Waiter – Matias Faldbakken
9. This Place: 150 Years Retold – Various Contributors, Foreword by Alicia Elliott
10. The Winemaker’s Wife – Kristen Harmel

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. 2019 Where the Wild Things Fringe Festival Guide – Fringe Theatre Festival *
2. Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Esprit Radisson – Mark Bourrie
3. From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way – Jesse Thistle
4. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference – Greta Thunberg
5. The Prairie Table – Karlynn Johnston *
6. Lands of Lost Borders – Kate Harris
7. Dare to Lead – Brené Brown
8. Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good – adrienne maree brown
9. I am fifteen and I do not want to die – Christine Arnothy
10. Hunting LeRoux: The Inside Story of the DEA Takedown of a Criminal Genius and His Empire – Elaine Shannon

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Kate Atkinson’s Big Sky leads Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List

Related Post

Welcome to the Anthropocene, Alice Major’s collection of poetry, tops Audreys Books’ fiction bestsellers this week

Welcome to the Anthropocene, Alice Major’s collection of poetry, tops Audreys Books’ fiction bestsellers this week
Climenhaga / Mar 15
Bygumbo, children’s lit by Edmonton author Gwen Molnar and illustrator Barbara Hartmann, leads Audreys fiction bestsellers

Bygumbo, children’s lit by Edmonton author Gwen Molnar and illustrator Barbara Hartmann, leads Audreys fiction bestsellers
Climenhaga / Nov 23
On Chesil Beach by British author Ian McEwan leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestsellers List this week

On Chesil Beach by British author Ian McEwan leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestsellers List this week
Climenhaga / Jun 6
A Grain of Rice by Nhung Tran-Davies tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list this week

A Grain of Rice by Nhung Tran-Davies tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list this week
Climenhaga / Nov 17

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)