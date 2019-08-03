Alberta Politics
British author Kate Atkinson (Photo: Euan Myles, kateatkinson.co.uk).
Kate Atkinson’s Big Sky leads Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended July 28, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Big Sky – Kate Atkinson
2. The Melting Queen – Bruce Cinnamon * +
3. Kingdom of the Blind – Louise Penny
4. This Place: 150 Years Retold – Various Contributors, Foreword by Alicia Elliott
5. Summer of ’69 – Elin Hilderbrand
6. Wherever She Goes – K.L. Armstrong
7. My Year of Rest and Relaxation – Ottessa Moshfegh
8. The Nickel Boys – Colson Whitehead
9. The Huntress – Kate Quinn
10. The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Saving Manno: What a Baby Chimp Taught Me About Making the World a Better Place – Spencer Sekyer *
2. The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays – Esmé Weijun Wang
3. Save Me the Plums: My Gourmet Memoir – Ruth Reichl
4. Canadian Wilderness Survival – Bruce Zawalsky *
5. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, * and Winnie Yeung * +
6. Indigenous Relations: Insights, Tips & Suggestions to Make Reconciliation a Reality – Bob Joseph with Cynthia F. Joseph
7. The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power – Shoshana Zuboff
8. Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language – Gretchen McCulloch
9. Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good – Adrienne Maree Brown
10. Pay No Heed to the Rockets: Palestine in the Present Tense – Marcello Di Cintio *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

