It was a delight to talk with Andrew Weaver about Jason Kenney, details to follow soon

VICTORIA, B.C. — If Jason Kenney’s ears were burning today, perhaps it was because of what Andrew Weaver had to say about him.

Mr. Kenney, as all readers of this blog should know as part of the price of admission, is now premier of Alberta; Dr. Weaver is the leader of British Columbia’s Green Party, which is rather the antithesis of Alberta’s United Conservatives but is influential because its three-member caucus holds the balance of power in the provincial Legislature.

The latter has some thoughts on the former, which will be revealed in this space in the fullness of time – once I have had the opportunity to sit down at a computer larger than a laptop and transcribe a recording. Soon, I promise.

At any rate, it was a delight to meet Dr. Weaver – who is, to paraphrase the way Ted Morton used to describe himself, what Alberta Conservatives should fear most: a climate scientist who is also a successful politician. Dr. Morton, of course, was Alberta’s finance minister under premier Ed Stelmach. He played a key role in driving premier Mr. Stelmach from office and is fairly described as the worst premier Alberta never had.

In the meantime, it turns out, Dr. Weaver and I have a personal connection of sorts. My father once hired his father at the University of Victoria. I doubt this means I can take any personal credit for his success, but I’d be happy to do so just the same.

In the meantime, your blogger is taking a short break to chart the changes in his hometown, and AlbertaPolitics.ca will return to its normal publishing schedule shortly, which is the explanation for my recent silence and the real purpose of this short note to readers.

Those changes include full-size bucks with real antlers wandering along busy urban thoroughfares, and does accompanied their fawns devouring the roses throughout Dr. Weaver’s riding, apparently causing little distress among the humans with whom they share the city. This was unheard of back in the day, I can assure you.

While here, I have had the pleasure of treading on premier W.A.C. Bennett’s office carpet, which now fills the room of my temporary abode, and visiting his former Victoria residence for the nostalgic photo at right above.

I can assure you that this was where he lived because years ago I visited him there often to deliver his drugs.

I suppose such a statement requires explanation. In the late Sixties, I was a drugstore delivery boy sent out on my bicycle by a local pharmacy, entrusted with a $20 float to make change. It occurred to no one, including me, that anyone might abscond with either the drugs (all unsecured in my bicycle’s carrier rack) or the cash. (Did I mention times have changed?)

Premier Bennett had stomach ailment – no wonder, given his job – requiring a delivery every two weeks. He always tipped … one dime.

Well, that was back when a dime was worth about what a Loonie is now, maybe even a Twoonie. Certainly not a five-spot. Which is to say, in my informed opinion, the man was cheap. I suppose his supporters would say frugal.

I can tell you all this because there were no privacy laws to hide behind then.

And so, dear readers, more soon…