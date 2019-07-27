The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended July 21, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Nickel Boys – Colson Whitehead

2. Kingdom of the Blind – Louise Penny

3. Season of Fury and Wonder – Sharon Butala *

4. This Wound is a World – Billy-Ray Belcourt * +

5. The Huntress – Kate Quinn

6. Big Sky – Kate Atkinson

7. The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak *

8. Lanny – Max Porter

9. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek – Kim Michele Richardson

10. Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp *

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Forgotten Child – Richard Gallear

2. A Mind Spread Out on the Ground – Alicia Elliott

3. By Chance Alone – Max Eisen

4. D is for Dementia (children’s) – Lori Chenger *

5. I am fifteen and I do not want to die – Christine Arnothy

6. An Elegant Defense – Matt Richtel

7. The Killer Across the Table – John Douglas and Mark Olshaker

8. The Art of the Wasted Day – Patricia Hampl

9. Gentleman Jack: The Real Anne Lister – Anne Choma and Sally Wainwright

10. Teardown: Rebuilding Democracy from the Ground Up – Dave Meslin

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher