We’re closed, but not for long, it is hoped and expected (Photo: David J. Climenhaga).
My Eyes Are Dim Part II: AlbertaPolitcs.ca must take another short break from publication

Posted on July 10, 2019, 12:41 am
54 secs

Actually, it’s no longer true that my eyes are dim – one of them is pretty darned clear now.

But eyes, like some other body parts, come in pairs and work best that way, so the restoration of my eyesight must now continue to its second act.

Accordingly, as was the case back on June 20, AlbertaPolitics.ca must again suspend publication for at least a few days.

As before, it’s my intention that publication will resume as quickly as possible.

In the mean time, also as before, readers are encouraged to turn to Dave Cournoyer’s excellent Daveberta.ca blog for Alberta political news and analysis.

DJC

