Laini Giles’ Bathing Beauty: A Novel of Marie Prevost tops Audreys Books Edmonton fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended July 14, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Bathing Beauty: A Novel of Marie Prevost – Laini Giles *

2. The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak *

3. The Huntress – Kate Quinn

4. Idaho: A Novel – Emily Ruskovich

5. The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides

6. The Island of Sea Women – Lisa See

7. The German Midwife – Mandy Robotham

8. The Next Person You Meet In Heaven – Mitch Albom

9. The Gown – Jennifer Robson

10. The Oracle Year – Charles Soule

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Teardown: Rebuilding Democracy from the Ground Up – Dave Meslin

2. The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays – Esmé Weijun Wang

3. I’m Afraid of Men – Vivek Shraya *

4. Educated – Tara Westover

5. Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death and Hard Truths in a Northern City – Tanya Talaga

6. Saving Manno: What a Baby Chimp Taught Me About Making the World a Better Place – Spencer Sekyer *

7. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington *

8. Stuck! Learn to Love Your Screenplay Again – Josh Miller * +

9. Chop Suey Nation: The Legion Cafe and Other Stories from Canada’s Chinese Restaurants – Ann Hui

10. Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Esprit Radisson – Mark Bourrie

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher