Five Red Sentries, poetry by Raye Hendrickson, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended June 30, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Five Red Sentries (poetry) – Raye Hendrickson

2. Trickster Drift – Eden Robinson

3. Kingdom of the Blind – Louise Penny

4. The Saturday Night Ghost Club – Craig Davidson

5. The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak *

6. The Poppy War – R.F. Kuang

7. There There – Tommy Orange

8. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje

9. Idaho: A Novel – Emily Ruskovich

10. A Stranger in the House – Shari Lapena

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Stuck! Learn to Love your Screenplay Again – Josh Miller * +

2. The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming – David Wallace-Wells

3. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, * and Winnie Yeung * +

4. Listening to Elders, Telling Stories, Sitting in a Circle – Walter Bonaise *

5. The Mueller Report – The Washington Post

6. Conscious: A Brief Guide to the Fundamental Mystery of the Mind – Annaka Harris

7. The Spy and the Traitor – Ben Macintyre

8. Are We Done Fighting? Building Understanding in a World of Hate and Division – Matthew Legge

9. Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada – Canadian Geographic

10. Things My Son Needs to Know about the World – Fredrik Backman

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher