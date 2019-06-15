Alberta Politics
‘This Place, 150 Years Retold,’ a collection of graphic fiction by Indigenous authors, tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton bestseller list

Posted on June 15, 2019, 2:45 am
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended June 9, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. This Place: 150 Years Retold – Various Contributors, Foreword by Alicia Elliott
2. Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp *
3. The Melting Queen – Bruce Cinnamon * +
4. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles
5. A Brightness Long Ago – Guy Gavriel Kay
6. There, There – Tommy Orange
7. Black Leopard, Red Wolf – Marlon James
8. City of Girls: A Novel – Elizabeth Gilbert
9. A Daughter’s Tale – Armando Lucas Correa
10. The Death of Annie the Water Witch by Lightning – Audrey J. Whitson * +

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Lost in the Battle for Hong Kong – Bob Tatz *
2. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington *
3. My Tears Were for Her – Janet M Little *
4. Our Living History – Carolina Roemmich *
5. The Prairie Table – Karlynn Johnston *
6. Becoming – Michelle Obama
7. Born a Crime – Trevor Noah
8. Educated – Tara Westover
9. Here’s Looking at You, Kids – Ilona Ryer *
10. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, * and Winnie Yeung * +

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

Rescue in the Rockies by Edmonton’s Rita Feutl tops Audreys Books’ fiction bestseller list

