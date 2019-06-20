Alberta Politics
My eyes are dim, I cannot see; so AlbertaPolitics.ca must take a short break from publication

As the venerable camp song goes, “My eyes are dim, I cannot see…”

Indeed, my eyes are dim enough nowadays it doesn’t really make much difference whether or not I have my specs with me.

Something must be done, therefore, and it will be done. Starting today.

As a result, AlbertaPolitics.ca will suspend publication for at least a few days, and possibly for more than a few, as your blogger deals with the treatment of this situation.

Publication of AlbertaPolitics.ca will resume as soon as possible, which will be when the author is prepared to sing another song: “I can see clearly now …”

In the meantime, readers are encouraged to turn to Dave Cournoyer’s excellent Daveberta.ca blog for Alberta political news.

À bientôt.

