A Brightness Long Ago, by Guy Gavriel Kay, tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller List for fiction this week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended June 23, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Brightness Long Ago – Guy Gavriel Kay

2. The White Hand – Konn Lavery *

3. The Huntress – Kate Quinn

4. The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak *

5. Trickster Drift – Eden Robinson

6. Washington Black – Esi Edugya

7. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles

8. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman

9. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens

10. The Sentence is Death – Anthony Horowitz

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Tiny Lights for Travellers – Naomi K. Lewis * +

2. Listening to Elders, Telling Stories, Sitting in a Circle – Walter Bonaise *

3. The Prairie Table – Karlynn Johnston *

4. Educated – Tara Westover

5. Our Living History – Carolina Roemmich *

6. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah * and Winnie Yeung * +

7. A Mind Spread Out on the Ground – Alicia Elliott

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Noah Harari

9. Here’s Looking at You, Kids – Ilona Ryer *

10. The Sun Does Shine – Anthony Ray Hinton

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher