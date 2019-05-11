Richard Van Camp’s Moccasin Square Gardens spends another week atop Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended May 5, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp *

2. The Death of Annie the Water Witcher by Lightning – Audrey J. Whitson * +

3. Hammers and Bells (Russian Edition) – Randy Kohan *

4. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles

5. Dear Evan Hansen – Val Emmich

6. I Dated Graham Greene – Lucy Ellmann

7. The Empress of Idaho – Todd Babiak *

8. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje

9. The Lost Girls of Paris – Pam Jenoff

10. The Clockmaker’s Daughter – Kate Morton

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Saving Manno: What a Baby Chimp Taught Me About Making the World a Better Place – Spencer Sekyer *

2. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington *

3. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, * and Winnie Yeung * +

4. Educated – Tara Westover

5. Vegetables, Chickens & Bees – Carson Arthur

6. A Mind Spread Out on the Ground – Alicia Elliott

7. Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style – Benjamin Dreyer

8. The Woo-Woo – Lindsay Wong

9. Little Yellow House – Carissa Halton * +

10. One Heart, Five Habits – Dr. Sayeh Zielke * with Naomi Lewis

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher