Rescue in the Rockies by Edmonton’s Rita Feutl tops Audreys Books’ fiction bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended May 19, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Rescue in the Rockies – Rita Feutl *

2. Boom Time – Lindsay Bird

3. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles

4. Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp *

5. A Brightness Long Ago – Guy Gavriel Kay

6. This Place: 150 Years Retold – Various Contributors, Foreword by Alicia Elliott

7. The White Bone – Barbara Gowdy

8. Resistance Women – Jennifer Chiaverini

9. Women in Sunlight – Frances Mayes

10. There There – Tommy Orange

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Honey Bus – Meredith May

2. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington *

3. Nurturing Ethics in Governance – Leonard P. Apedaile

4. The Mueller Report – The Washington Post

5. The Unexpected Cop: Indian Ernie on a Life of Leadership – Ernie Louttit

6. Educated – Tara Westover

7. The Collected Schizophrenias: Essays – Esmé Weijun Wang

8. Edmonton: Then and Now – David Aaron *

9. Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good – adrienne maree brown

10. Rough Magic: Riding the World’s Loneliest Horse Race – Lara Prior-Palmer

Once again I must apologize for missing the previous bestseller lists for the week ended May 12, 2019. The top fiction title last week was Todd Babiak’s The Empress off Idaho, and the top non-fiction title was Max Eisen’s By Chance Alone.

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher