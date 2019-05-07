Moccasin Square Gardens by Richard Van Camp returns to top of Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended April 28, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp *

2. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles

3. Machines Like Me – Ian McEwan

4. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

5. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

6. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman

7. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens

8. The Bookshop of the Broken Hearted – Robert Hillman

9. Lost Girls of Paris – Pam Jenoff

10. The Elements – Erin Mouré

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah, * and Winnie Yeung * +

2. By Chance Alone: A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz – Max Eisen

3. Born a Crime – Trevor Noah

4. Edmonton: Then and Now – David Aaron *

5. Welcome to Radio! – Bob Layton *

6. Best Self: Be You, Only Better – Mike Bayer

7. 12 Rules for Life – Jordan Peterson

8. Dare to Lead – Brené Brown

9. Earth to Table Every Day – Jeff Crump

10. Becoming – Michelle Obama

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher