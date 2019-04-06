There Are Not Enough Sad Songs, poetry by Marita Dachsel, tops Audreys Books Fiction Bestseller List

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended March 31, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. There Are Not Enough Sad Songs – Marita Dachsel * +

2. Still Strapped: Flask Fuelled Poetry – Nanise *

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

4. The Huntress – Kate Quinn

5. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles

6. Suzanne – Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette trans. Rhonda Mullins

7. The Gown – Jennifer Robson

8. My Sister, the Serial Killer – Oyinkan Braithwaite

9. The Quintland Sisters – Shelley Wood

10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Graphic Novel) – Margaret Atwood

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. What You Take with You: Wildfire, Family and the Road Home – Therese Greenwood * +

2. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington *

3. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah,* Winnie Yeung * +

4. By Chance Alone: A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz – Max Eisen

5. A Mind Spread Out on the Ground – Alicia Elliott

6. The Woo-Woo – Lindsay Wong

7. Edmonton: Then and Now – David Aaron *

8. Orange Chinook: Politics in the New Alberta – ed. Duane Bratt,* Keith Brownsey,* Richard Sutherland,* and David Taras * +

9. Chop Suey Nation: The Legion Cafe and Other Stories from Canada’s Chinese Restaurants – Ann Hui

10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind – Yuval Harari

My apologies for missing the bestsellers lists for the week ended March 24, due to the pre-election volume of political stories. The No. 1 fiction bestseller was Kate A. Boorman’s What We Buried, and the non-fiction bestseller was Michelle Obama’s Becoming.

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher