Now for something completely different: The Agenda with Steve Paikin … and Yours Truly

’Tis late, it’s been a long day, and your blogger is tired, so I’m going to leave you, dear readers, with some audio and visual commentary on next week’s Alberta election to chew over this morning.

I had the pleasure of being invited to take part in yesterday’s edition of TVOntario’s flagship current affairs program, The Agenda with Steve Paikin.

The other guests were AB Today reporter Catherine Griwkowsky, with me in the CBC’s studio in downtown Edmonton, and in Calgary Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt and commentator Bruce Dowbiggin, who podcasts at NotThePublicBroadcaster.com.

We had some things to say, and we didn’t always agree. As always with broadcasting, there wasn’t enough time to explore the issues as deeply as they deserved. I hope it entertains you. It certainly entertained me the first time around. And I hope it educated viewers in Upper Canada, as Mr. Paikin kept calling Ontario – a term I was sure had gone out of use in 1841, thanks to Lord Durham et. al. But, whatever.

I’m informed, by the way, that Mr. Paikin cut his hand yesterday morning seriously enough to require a hospital visit, but made it to the studio only a few minutes behind schedule and moderated the show with flawless grace. This is what they’re talking about, people, when they say, “the show must go on,” and I have to tell you I was impressed.