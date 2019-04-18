Alberta Politics
Richard Van Camp (Photo: Laughing Dog Photography).
Alberta Politics

Moccasin Square Gardens by Richard Van Camp tops Audreys Books’ Edmonton Fiction Bestseller List

Posted on April 18, 2019, 12:17 am
2 mins

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended April 14, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp *
2. The Secret Orphan – Glynis Peters
3. Women Talking – Miriam Toews
4. My Ex-Life – Stephen McCauley
5. Apostrophes VIII: Nothing is But You and I – E.D. Blodgett * +
6. There Are Not Enough Sad Songs – Marita Dachsel * +
7. The Fork, the Witch and the Worm – Christopher Paolini
8. The Melting Queen – Bruce Cinnamon * +
9. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles
10. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine – Gail Honeyman

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Saving Manno: What a Baby Chimp Taught Me About Making the World a Better Place – Spencer Sekyer *
2. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington *
3. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah,* Winnie Yeung * +
4. Through Thick and Thin – Tony Bussey *
5. Becoming – Michelle Obama
6. The Spy and the Traitor – Ben Macintyre
7. Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style – Benjamin Dreyer
8. Chop Suey Nation: The Legion Cafe and Other Stories from Canada’s Chinese Restaurants – Ann Hui
9. Orange Chinook: Politics in the New Alberta – ed. Duane Bratt,* Keith Brownsey,* Richard Sutherland,* and David Taras * +
10. One Heart, Five Habits – Dr. Sayeh Zielke * with Naomi Lewis

Once again, my apologies for missing the bestsellers lists for the week ended April 7 due to the pre-election volume of political stories. The No. 1 fiction bestseller was The Elements by Erin Moure, and the non-fiction bestseller was Max Eisen’s By Chance Alone: A Remarkable Story of True Courage and Survival at Auschwitz.

* Alberta Author   + Alberta Publisher

