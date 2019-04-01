Former NDP leader Brian Mason said ready to bring Alberta-style politics to B.C.

Brian Mason, soon to be a resident of British Columbia, will seek a nomination as an NDP candidate in that province as soon as he can, AlbertaPolitics.ca is reporting.

The former leader of the Alberta New Democrats and Edmonton city councillor who announced in July he was retiring from Alberta politics, has concluded B.C. needs more New Democrats who are simpatico with the idea of piping Alberta bitumen straight to the Salish Sea, according to a source familiar with Mr. Mason who can’t be identified because he says he’s not authorized to comment on anything.

The source noted that Mr. Mason has a long history of insisting MLAs in the caucus he led in Alberta never, ever use the term “tar sands,” something that B.C. MLAs of all parties need to be taught.

The source also argued Mr. Mason would be a hard-working representative, and that Alberta NDP politics nowadays would fit right in with the South Okanagan.

It’s happened before, the source pointed out. Michelle Mungall, the B.C. NDP minister responsible for overseeing completion of the controversial Site C Dam on the Peace River despite its very questionable business case, grew up in St. Albert and once ran for the Alberta NDP in that riding.

In other news, Stephen Harper, former prime minister of Canada, will market a prêt-à-porter fashion line of non-threatening sweaters exclusively for aging conservative politicians with scary ideas.

Mr. Harper’s new “Soft Power” mid-price line of older men’s apparel had an unpublicized rollout on Saturday when Alberta United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney wore one of Mr. Harper’s cuddly creations at the announcement of his party’s scary election platform.

A more avant-garde line for younger conservatives – “Tory, Baby, Blue!” – is expected up next from Mr. Harper.

The former PM is said to have begun the effort to rebrand himself as a Canadian couturier in the garage of his Calgary home.

As is our normal practice in such circumstances at AlberaPolitics.ca, we did not check with anyone to see if any of this stuff is true. Plus, it’s April 1, and therefore almost everything in this post was is made up out of whole cloth, except of course the estimation of the scariness of Mr. Kenney’s platform and the bit about Ms. Mungall and the Site C Dam, which are for real for sure.