Amor Towles (Photo: Facebook).
Bestsellers

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles is No. 1 on Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller List this week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended April 21, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. A Gentleman in Moscow – Amor Towles
2. Moccasin Square Gardens – Richard Van Camp *
3. Women in Sunlight – Frances Mayes
4. There Are Not Enough Sad Songs – Marita Dachsel * +
5. The Huntress – Kate Quinn
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (Graphic Novel) – Margaret Atwood
7. Warlight – Michael Ondaatje
8. The Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *
9. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan
10. The Death of Annie the Water Witcher by Lightning – Audrey Whitson * +

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Kids These Days – Dr. Jody Carrington *
2. By Chance Alone: A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz – Max Eisen
3. Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style – Benjamin Dreyer
4. The Lost Words: A Spell Book – Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris
5. The Woo-Woo – Lindsay Wong
6. Chop Suey Nation: The Legion Cafe and Other Stories from Canada’s Chinese
Restaurants – Ann Hui
7. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah,* Winnie Yeung * +
8. Lands of Lost Borders: Out of Bounds on the Silk Road – Kate Harris
9. Educated – Tara Westover
10. One Heart, Five Habits – Dr. Sayeh Zielke with Naomi Lewis *

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher

