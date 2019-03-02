Alberta Politics
Kate A. Boorman, who grew up in Rimbey and studied at the University of Alberta (Photo: Instagram).
Bestsellers

What We Buried, speculative fiction by Kate A. Boorman, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List this week

Posted on March 02, 2019, 12:29 am
52 secs

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Feb. 24, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMOMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. What We Buried – Kate A. Boorman *
2. Suzanne – Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette trans. Rhonda Mullins
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris
4. Black Leopard, Red Wolf – Marlon James
5. Love and Ruin – Paula McLain
6. Trickster Drift – Eden Robinson
7. The Flame – Leonard Cohen
8. Translating Air – Kath MacLean *
9. Bygumbo (children’s) – Gwen Molnar and Barbara Hartmann *
10. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung * +
2. Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style – Benjamin Dreyer
3. The Woo-Woo – Lindsay Wong
4. Edmonton Then and Now – David Aaron *
5. The Public Servant’s Guide to Government in Canada – Alex Marland and Jared J. Wesley *
6. On Boards: Simple & Inspiring Recipe Ideas to Share at Every Gathering – Lisa Dawn Bolton
7. Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline – Darrell Bricker and John Ibbitson
8. Who We Are and How We Got Here – David Reich
9. The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump – Andrew G. McCabe
10. Becoming – Michelle Obama

* Alberta Author   + Alberta Publisher

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

On the Come Up, young adult fiction by Angie Thomas, tops Audreys Books fiction bestsellers

Related Post

The Treasure by Alberta author Suzanne Lamontagne leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller list this week

The Treasure by Alberta author Suzanne Lamontagne leads Audreys Books’ Edmonton Bestseller list this week
Climenhaga / Aug 24
Ami McKay’s The Witches of New York leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week

Ami McKay’s The Witches of New York leads Audreys Books Edmonton Bestseller List this week
Climenhaga / Jul 21
Lightfinder, young adult book by Edmonton author Aaron Paquette, tops this week’s Audreys Books bestseller list

Lightfinder, young adult book by Edmonton author Aaron Paquette, tops this week’s Audreys Books bestseller list
Climenhaga / Sep 6
Minefields of Indigenous health care featured at top of Audreys Books Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list

Minefields of Indigenous health care featured at top of Audreys Books Edmonton non-fiction bestseller list
Climenhaga / Mar 9

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)