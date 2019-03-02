What We Buried, speculative fiction by Kate A. Boorman, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List this week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended Feb. 24, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMOMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. What We Buried – Kate A. Boorman *

2. Suzanne – Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette trans. Rhonda Mullins

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

4. Black Leopard, Red Wolf – Marlon James

5. Love and Ruin – Paula McLain

6. Trickster Drift – Eden Robinson

7. The Flame – Leonard Cohen

8. Translating Air – Kath MacLean *

9. Bygumbo (children’s) – Gwen Molnar and Barbara Hartmann *

10. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung * +

2. Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style – Benjamin Dreyer

3. The Woo-Woo – Lindsay Wong

4. Edmonton Then and Now – David Aaron *

5. The Public Servant’s Guide to Government in Canada – Alex Marland and Jared J. Wesley *

6. On Boards: Simple & Inspiring Recipe Ideas to Share at Every Gathering – Lisa Dawn Bolton

7. Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline – Darrell Bricker and John Ibbitson

8. Who We Are and How We Got Here – David Reich

9. The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump – Andrew G. McCabe

10. Becoming – Michelle Obama

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher