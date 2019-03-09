Kate A. Boorman’s What We Buried remains atop Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestsellers List for second week

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended March 3, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. What We Buried – Kate A. Boorman *

2. The Brightest Thing – Ruth Daniell

3. The Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *

4. Marilla of Green Gables – Sarah McCoy

5. Blue River and Red Earth – Stephen Henighan

6. Apostrophes VIII: Nothing is But You and I – E.D. Blodgett * +

7. Tilly and the Crazy Eights – Monique Gray Smith

8. The Gown – Jennifer Robson

9. Unsheltered – Barbara Kingsolver

10. Adèle – Leïla Slimani

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Homes: A Refugee Story – Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung * +

2. Educated – Tara Westover

3. Art Matters – Neil Gaiman

4. Born a Crime – Trevor Noah

5. The Woo-Woo – Lindsay Wong

6. The Lost Words: A Spell Book – Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris

7. The Public Servant’s Guide to Government in Canada – Alex Marland and Jared J. Wesley *

8. Maps, Markets, and Matzo Ball Soup – Twyla Campbell *

9. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer – Michelle McNamara

10. Dare to Lead – Brené Brown

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher