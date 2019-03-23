Disintegrate/Dissociate, poetry by Arielle Twist, tops Audreys Books Edmonton Fiction Bestseller list

Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended March 17, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. Disintegrate/Dissociate – Arielle Twist

2. The Silent Patient – Alex Michaelides

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

4. The Silence of the Girls – Pat Barker

5. Less: A Novel – Andrew Sean Greer

6. Sweetland – Michael Crummey

7. The Eye of the Beholder – Janice MacDonald *

8. The English Wife: A Novel – Lauren Willig

9. What We Buried – Kate A. Boorman *

10. Washington Black – Esi Edugyan

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. One Heart, Five Habits – Dr. Sayeh Zielke with Naomi Lewis*

2. The Public Servant’s Guide to Government in Canada – Alex Marland and Jared J. Wesley *

3. Becoming – Michelle Obama

4. The Woo-Woo – Lindsay Wong

5. Orange Chinook: Politics in the New Alberta – ed. Duane Bratt, Keith Brownsey, Richard Sutherland, and David Taras * +

6. Flavours of Edmonton – Lovoni Walker *

7. The Secret Wisdom of Nature – Peter Wohlleben and Jane Billinghurst

8. The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming – David Wallace-Wells

9. 21 Lessons for the 21 Century – Yuval Noah Harari

10. Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style – Benjamin Dreyer

* Alberta Author + Alberta Publisher