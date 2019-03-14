Beware the Ides of March: Brian Jean, Jason Kenney, Joe Anglin and the annals of Alberta conservatism

I suppose today, the day before the date in 44 BC made famous by the demise of Julius Caesar, would be an appropriate moment to remind all potential victims of political plots … beware the Ides of March!

It says something for both the ruthlessness and absent likeability of United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney that I’m sitting here at my typewriter taking seriously a rumour that Brian Jean, his formal rival for the top UCP job, may be about to run for the Alberta Party.

Here’s what my colleague Dave Cournoyer, author of the excellent Daveberta.ca political blog, wrote yesterday: “Just over a year since he resigned as the MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin, former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean is said to be making a big announcement later this week – and the rumour mill is churning hard with news that Jean could jump back into Alberta politics as the Alberta Party candidate in the new Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche district in the upcoming election.”

If that comes to pass, though, it will be one of the more bizarre developments in Alberta Political history.

Mr. Jean spent most of the life of Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP Government working very hard to unite the right under a single banner, the better to crush the Orange wave that unexpectedly swamped Alberta in 2015.

Who can forget the photo of Mr. Jean, up-thrust thumb raised in jubilation, taken the night members of the Wildrose Party he led and the Progressive Conservative Party led by Mr. Kenney voted to become a single entity, soon to be known as the UCP?

Of course, back then Mr. Jean had a reasonable expectation the work he’d done would be rewarded with the UCP leadership, and perhaps the premiership of Alberta after that. It was before the “Kamikaze Mission,” the UCP voting scandal that has grabbed international attention, and other unvavoury activities provided some hints of how far Mr. Kenney is prepared to go to win.

Were Mr. Jean to proceed with this most unlikely venture, he would find himself running alongside former Wildrose MLA Joe Anglin, a man who holds a record of sorts for political affiliations.

Mr. Anglin was leader of the Alberta Greens in the mid-Zeroes. He was elected in 2012 as Wildrose MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre. He left the Wildrose Party in 2014, before Mr. Jean took over, to sit as an Independent after he lost the Wildrose nomination to Jason Nixon, now Mr. Kenney’s UCP House Leader. He sought the Progressive Conservative nomination in 2015 but was disallowed by the party. Last year, he announced he would run for the Freedom Conservative Party led by Derek Fildebrandt – who was pushed out of the UCP by Mr. Kenney. Now Mr. Anglin as an Alberta Party candidate.

“My detractors will claim I jumped from party to party,” Mr. Anglin said in a recent email. “There is some truth to this, but the allegation is misleading. … Since 2008, I have been a candidate for two political parties; in both situations, both parties collapsed after they abandoned their principles for the pursuit … of power. I didn’t collapse with them, and I have never abandoned my principles. I do not plan to start now!”

Moreover, he observed, unlike some, “I never stabbed Brian Jean in the back!”

Mr. Jean is no Joe Anglin. Despite the buzz, I’d be surprised if he runs for another party – even the Alberta Party.

Still, under leader Stephen Mandel the Alberta Party seems to be trying to take its political evolution full circle, back to the far-right fringe where it started out. And that wouldn’t actually be all that different from the Wildrose Party Mr. Jean improbably saved in 2014, not long after he had quit as a Conservative MP for Fort Mac.

Readers will recall that happened in the wake of Danielle Smith’s attempt to lead her permanently discontented caucus back to the Progressive Conservative mother ship, with only partial success.

We’ll see what Mr. Jean has to say, if anything. Once bitten, I for one am twice shy. Having been fooled by Mr. Jean’s last big political announcement – which turned out to be, “Kim and I are having a baby!” – I’m not about to get worked up about more supposedly earth-shattering Brian Jean news.

If it turns out Mr. Kenney, the man who successfully united Alberta’s right, is so disliked by his former rivals that right-uniters like Mr. Jean can become reconstituted vote-splitters, well, surely that says something about the man, does it not?

Beware the Ides of March?

He is a dreamer; let us leave him: pass.

