Kate A. Boorman, who grew up in Rimbey and studied at the University of Alberta (Photo: Instagram).
Audreys Bestsellers: Kate A. Boorman’s What We Buried back at top of fiction list; Public Servant’s Guide leads non-fiction list

Posted on March 13, 2019, 11:21 pm
Here are the lists of the top 10 fiction and non-fiction titles sold in Edmonton during the week ended March 10, 2019.

The lists are compiled by Audreys Books and provided by the Book Publishers Association of Alberta.

EDMONTON FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. What We Buried – Kate A. Boorman *
2. Apostrophes VIII: Nothing is But You and I – E.D. Blodgett * +
3. The Quintland Sisters – Shelley Wood
4. Split Tooth – Tanya Tagaq
5. The Friend: A Novel – Sigrid Nunez
6. The Bird King – G. Willow Wilson
7. Suzanne – Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, trans. Rhonda Mullins
8. Milkman: A Novel – Anna Burns
9. The Gown – Jennifer Robson
10. The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

EDMONTON NON-FICTION BESTSELLERS

1. The Public Servant’s Guide to Government in Canada – Alex Marland and Jared J. Wesley *
2. Educated – Tara Westover
3. Becoming – Michelle Obama
4. The Creation of iGiselle: Classical Ballet Meets Contemporary Video Games – ed. Nora Foster Stovel * +
5. Canadian Wilderness Survival – Bruce Zawalsky *
6. Wine Food: New Adventures in Drinking and Cooking – Dana Frank and Andrea Slonecker
7. Dare to Lead – Brené Brown
8. Bolder: Making the Most of Our Longer Lives – Carl Honoré
9. All Things Consoled – Elizabeth Hay
10. By Chance Alone – Max Eisen

* Alberta Author   + Alberta Publisher

